YMCA Hosts 16th Annual Prayer Breakfast

The YMCA of the Palm Beaches hosted its 16th Annual Prayer Breakfast at The Breakers Palm Beach, welcoming more than 350 attendees for an inspirational morning featuring keynote speaker Joe Theismann. The Super Bowl–winning quarterback shared a message centered on leadership, perseverance, and service. Proceeds from the event supported the YMCA’s mission to strengthen the community and advance its capital campaign for a new community center at Lake Lytal Park.