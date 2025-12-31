Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

YMCA Hosts 16th Annual Prayer Breakfast

By
1 minute 12/31/2025
Tim Coffield, Pat Rooney

Tracey Benson Photography
Patrick Painter, Joe Theismann, Bill Benjamin

Tracey Benson Photography
Mike Mitrione, Dale Hedrick, Glen Blackwood

Tracey Benson Photography
Matt Forrest, Joe Theismann, Jon Maples, Mike Caruso

Tracey Benson Photography
Joe Theismann

Tracey Benson Photography
Jodi and Allen Gast

Tracey Benson Photography
Evelyn Hopkins, Guy Quattlebaum

Tracey Benson Photography
Eric Silagy, Maria Marino, Dave Markarian

Tracey Benson Photography
Commissioner Joel Flores

Tracey Benson Photography
Cathy Hedrick, Tim Leuliette

Tracey Benson Photography
Cathy Hedrick, Bebe McCranels, Tracy Christian

Tracey Benson Photography
Ben Starling, Sara Baxter, Paul Leone

Tracey Benson Photography

The YMCA of the Palm Beaches hosted its 16th Annual Prayer Breakfast at The Breakers Palm Beach, welcoming more than 350 attendees for an inspirational morning featuring keynote speaker Joe Theismann. The Super Bowl–winning quarterback shared a message centered on leadership, perseverance, and service. Proceeds from the event supported the YMCA’s mission to strengthen the community and advance its capital campaign for a new community center at Lake Lytal Park.

