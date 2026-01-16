A Royal Night of ‘Queen’ Hits
1 minute 01/16/2026
Elizabeth Annese & Chrissy Delisle
Christina Capobianco & Lynn Barty
Michael & Barbara Buchholz
Ron & Cookie Doskoez
Joe & Maria Martino
Don & Alicia Anderson
Rob & Grace Manfredi
Rhonda Woturski & Joe DiPaola
Lilliaerty Green & Agnieszka Kelly
Cindy Howell & Kelly Freeney
Patty & Megan Meigel
Pat Prendergast & Jeanette D'Amara
Lauren Pastoreck
Freddi Zamchick & Beverly Gelb
Julie Kiernan & Jill DiRienzo
Patty & Dominick Mupo
Roberta Kruszeski & Mercedes Edwards
Karen Bryan & John Nemo
Ian Chen & John Cetta
Queen A Royal Tribute
Mercedes Edwards-Yvan Pednault-Roberta Kruszeski
Yvan Pedneault
‘Queen’, A Royal Tribute brought the iconic music of Queen to life at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. Featuring Yvan Pedneault, handpicked by Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, the show delivered hit after hit including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and Another One Bites the Dust. Fans enjoyed an authentic, high-energy performance that honored the legacy of the legendary band.