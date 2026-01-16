A Royal Night of ‘Queen’ Hits

Elizabeth Annese & Chrissy Delisle Phillip Merritt Christina Capobianco & Lynn Barty Phillip Merritt Michael & Barbara Buchholz Phillip Merritt Ron & Cookie Doskoez Phillip Merritt Joe & Maria Martino Phillip Merritt Don & Alicia Anderson Phillip Merritt Rob & Grace Manfredi Phillip Merritt Rhonda Woturski & Joe DiPaola Phillip Merritt Lilliaerty Green & Agnieszka Kelly Phillip Merritt Cindy Howell & Kelly Freeney Phillip Merritt Patty & Megan Meigel Phillip Merritt Pat Prendergast & Jeanette D'Amara Phillip Merritt Lauren Pastoreck Phillip Merritt Freddi Zamchick & Beverly Gelb Phillip Merritt Julie Kiernan & Jill DiRienzo Phillip Merritt Patty & Dominick Mupo Phillip Merritt Roberta Kruszeski & Mercedes Edwards Phillip Merritt Karen Bryan & John Nemo Phillip Merritt Ian Chen & John Cetta Phillip Merritt Queen A Royal Tribute Phillip Merritt Mercedes Edwards-Yvan Pednault-Roberta Kruszeski Phillip Merritt Yvan Pedneault Phillip Merritt

‘Queen’, A Royal Tribute brought the iconic music of Queen to life at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. Featuring Yvan Pedneault, handpicked by Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, the show delivered hit after hit including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and Another One Bites the Dust. Fans enjoyed an authentic, high-energy performance that honored the legacy of the legendary band.