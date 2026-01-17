Andrew 'Andy' Drepanis Remembered as Proud Owner of Greek Island Diner in Wading River

Andrew “Andy” Drepanis, proud owner of the Greek Island Diner and devoted husband, father, papou, uncle, brother, godfather, and friend, died after a short but fierce battle with cancer. He was 63.

Andy, a natural-born leader, always aspired to own his own business and spent much of his youth working in a diner in Jamaica, Queens, alongside his father, where he learned the restaurant business from the ground up. Those early years shaped his strong work ethic and love for diner life. In 2007, Andy took a chance of his own, opening a diner in a small shopping center in Wading River — something he was incredibly proud of: the Greek Island Diner.

What started as a dream became Andy’s life’s work, and it was never just a place to earn a living for him. Andy was most comfortable in the kitchen, pouring his love into every meal he sent out, cooking not just for his community but for his family. When he wasn’t in the kitchen, you could often find him in the front booth—his favorite spot—sharing a meal, swapping stories, laughing, and forming genuine connections. Andy had a rare gift for turning familiar faces into friends and friends into family. He gave freely of his time, worked harder than anyone we knew, and cared deeply about his family, his staff, and every person who walked through his doors.

Family meant everything to Andy. Every long day and early morning was done with them in mind. He was a provider, a protector, and a steady presence who showed his love through actions more than words. He was endlessly proud of and deeply committed to his loving wife, Marian; his children, Andrew (Lisa) and William (Arielle); his grandchildren, Rosalia, Michael, William, and Zachary; his sister, Phyllis (Steve); his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and his extended family—always putting his loved ones first.

Andy’s absence leaves an ache that words can’t fully express. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him—his family, friends, and everyone whose life he touched. His presence, warmth, and steady way of caring for others live on in the stories we share and the values he held close and passed down: hard work, loyalty, and love.