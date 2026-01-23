Wading River Attorney Accused of Stealing $750K from Southampton Client

Getty Images

A Wading River-based real estate lawyer was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $751,000 from a client that the suspect represented in the purchase of a Southampton home, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Peter Giattino, the principal attorney at PVG Legal Solutions PLLC, was charged with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny at Riverhead Town Justice court, where he pleaded not guilty.

“The allegations against this defendant reflect a serious betrayal of the confidence the victim placed in this attorney in his role as both legal counsel and fiduciary,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. “The integrity of the attorney-client relationship is fundamental to our society, and this office will not allow licensed professionals to abuse their positions for personal gain.”

Prosecutors said the 43-year-old lawyer was hired to represent the victim in a purchase of a home in June, when the victim wired the funds to Giattino, who withdrew cash and spent a portion of the money at casinos.

The real estate deal was later canceled and when the victim asked for their money back, Giattino allegedly failed to refund the former client because he spent it on unauthorized personal expenses, authorities said.

Riverhead Town Justice Lori Hulse released Giattino without bail. He is due back in court on April 8. He faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

His attorney, Robert Macedonio, told LIBN: “On reviewing all the evidence, we believe these charges will be resolved in Mr. Giattino’s favor.”