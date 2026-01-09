Billy Joel Plays Surprise Set in Wellington, FL

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel may be officially off the road, but he’s clearly not done surprising fans. The 76-year-old music icon, who has been sidelined since last February while recovering from normal pressure hydrocephalus, made an unexpected appearance on January 2 in Wellington, Florida, where he walked onstage with the help of a cane during the town’s 30th anniversary concert.

Joel joined the longtime tribute band Turnstiles and treated the crowd to performances of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.”

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” the East Hampton homeowner joked from the piano, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Joel’s daughters Della, 10, and Remy, 8, were seen dancing alongside their dad during the two-song set — a rare public glimpse amid a health battle that has kept Joel largely out of the spotlight. In a statement shared on his official social media accounts in 2025, Joel’s team announced his need to cancel shows to focus on his health.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” the statement read. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Normal pressure hydrocephalus, commonly known as NPH, is a brain disorder caused by a buildup of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles — and while Joel’s appearance was brief, it was enough to remind fans that the Piano Man still knows how to make an entrance.