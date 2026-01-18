Meet Bridget Fleming, Executive Director of the South Fork Bakery

Bridget Fleming, former Suffolk County Legislator and executive director of the South Fork Bakery.

When most people see the blue label on bakery goods, they know that they’re in for a tasty treat. But, Executive Director Bridget Fleming, wants you to know the story behind those excellent baked goods from South Fork Bakery.

“Our bakery is staffed by adults with developmental disabilities,” says Fleming, who is a former prosecutor, Southampton Town councilwoman and Suffolk County legislator. “We provide baked goods for retailers across the region. At the same time, we are training and placing neurodivergent individuals in employment in other jobs.”

In addition to searching them out at retailers, you can find South Fork Bakery goods at the Bookmark Café at the Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton. They took over the running of the café this summer. You can also order direct from the not-for-profit at southforkbakery.org. Fleming grew up the daughter of a labor union leader and a writer and the granddaughter of Irish immigrants. Fleming and her seven siblings were raised to value hard work and give back to the community. These values motivated Fleming to become a teacher – like many in her family – after her son was born, and eventually led to her participation and leadership in community politics. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Hunter College’s Special Honor Curriculum and received her jurisprudence degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she earned the prestigious Kramer Award for service to the community. Fleming lives in Sag Harbor with her husband, Bob and their dog Rose. They have an adult son who lives in New Orleans.

“We took over the operation of the Bookmark Café at the library this summer,” says Fleming, who adds that of their approximately 40 employees at the bakery more than half are developmentally disabled. Of those, six rotate into and out of the Café weekly. “Our goal is to help our program participants obtain meaningful employment outside the bakery. We support them as they work toward greater independence.”

Fleming, who has been executive director since this past June, says the blue label is well-known and many search it out. The bakery started in 2016, and became a not-for-profit in 2018, with the goal of providing employment for neurodivergent adults. Over time, the organization evolved to include coaches to help program participants become workforce ready, and to connect with businesses on the North and South forks to employ them.

“We are fostering business partners all across the East End,” says Fleming, who adds that they are always looking to add employers. “What some people may not know is that when we train program participants for the workforce, we do more than just place them with an employer. We provide a job coach who helps with the transition. He or she comes onsite at no charge to the employer to make sure the new employee has the skills to do the job. Our goal is that the coach eventually transitions out. Of course, they come back if additional training is needed or if the individual or the employer feels the coach is needed.”

This could be because the employee needs assistance with an existing task, or if the employer would like to add tasks and the coach assists with their training.“We are there onsite when needed, but our goal is for our program participants to be as independent as possible,” says Fleming, who was in elected office for more than 15 years. “What we do is beneficial to the community and the economy because we are employing people. Many companies may come to us initially because they like what we stand for. They keep coming because they like the baked goods we produce.”

Some of their most popular items are their gingersnaps, blondies, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. They also make some baked goods from proprietary recipes from their business partners.

“I’m pretty partial to the gingersnaps,” Fleming says. “I also like the sugar cookies we make and decorate around Christmas.”

Making those delicious cookies and other baked goods is only part of the story. The overarching goal is to provide the employee a rich, meaningful, successful experience. It also is to provide employers with employment-ready staffers whowill grow in their abilities.“They’re learning employment skills, life skills and a lot of the steps they learn could lead to employment in other areas,” Fleming explains. “Yes, we’re teaching them about baking. They’re also learning math, retail skills, how to work a cash register, how to interact with the public, and on and on. Our goal is to help our program participants develop the skills for long-term, sustainable success in a meaningful job. We approach each partnership as unique for the individual and the business partner. And, if the employee needs to come back to the organization for a refresher, that is OK. We’re not going to desert the individual or the company. We’re going to do what is necessary for success.”

While many in the community may not know this, many adults with developmental difficulties exist near the poverty line. Having gainful employment helps both the participant and the local economy. South Fork Bakery also can be seen at farmers markets throughout the area.

“As they progress and learn and can do more, it builds their self-esteem and self-confidence,” Fleming explains. “They also are glad to be contributing to the economy.”Fleming is particularly excited about the collaboration with the Bookmark Café in Southampton.“The library staff is great,” Fleming adds. “The location is great. We offer coffee, soup of the week and people come in and have lunch at the library. The café enhances the atmosphere of the library. People come and sit and have lunch, read a book and when the weather is nice, there’s a place to sit outside. It also isa nice working environment for our program participants.”Fleming hopes that their success with the Bookmark Café will encourage others to check out what South Fork Bakery can do for their business.“We want to be part of the solution for retailers,” Fleming says. “I think once employers see the caliber of the workers we provide, we will be.”

For more information, visit southforkbakery.org, email info@southforkbakery.org or phone 631-725-7166.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.