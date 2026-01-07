Dan Rattiner Talks with Rue Matthiessen, East End Author

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Rue Matthiessen

Episode 255: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rue Matthiessen, an East End–based writer whose essays and fiction explore place, memory, and the creative life. In 2025, she released Woman with Eyes Closed, an art-theft novel. Matthiessen has recently been featured in the Bridgehampton Museum’s Distinguished Lecturer Series and the Hampton Library’s Fridays at Five.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast