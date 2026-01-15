Sag Harbor

Dance Out East Returns

By
1 minute 01/15/2026
Rebecca,Young, Robyn Obler

Rebecca,Young, Robyn Obler

Rick Seigleman
Ilia Rybii, Setphea San

Ilia Rybii, Setphea San

Rick Seigleman
Todd Taylor, Catherine Cremoux

Todd Taylor, Catherine Cremoux

Rick Seigleman
Maxima Feilhauer, Viola Hutten

Maxima Feilhauer, Viola Hutten

Rick Seigleman
Abdiel

Abdiel

Rick Seigleman
Abdiel & Kristine Bendul

Abdiel & Kristine Bendul

Rick Seigleman

Rick Seigleman
Audiience Q&A with Artists - Ron De Jesús, Abdiel, Kristine Bendul, Costume designer Anna-Alisa Belous

Audiience Q&A with Artists - Ron De Jesús, Abdiel, Kristine Bendul, Costume designer Anna-Alisa Belous

Rick Seigleman
Abdiel & Kristine Bendul

Abdiel & Kristine Bendul

Rick Seigleman
Choreographer Ron De Jesús, Dancers Abdiel & Kristine Bendul, Costume Designer Anna-Alisa Belous

Choreographer Ron De Jesús, Dancers Abdiel & Kristine Bendul, Costume Designer Anna-Alisa Belous

Rick Seigleman
Choreographer Ron De Jesús

Choreographer Ron De Jesús

Rick Seigleman
Mago, Sara Di Orazio, Lola Llama

Mago, Sara Di Orazio, Lola Llama

Rick Seigleman
Terry Gold, Janet O'Brien

Terry Gold, Janet O'Brien

Rick Seigleman
The Church Executive Director- Sheri Pasquarella

The Church Executive Director- Sheri Pasquarella

Rick Seigleman

DANCE OUT EAST returns to The Church in Sag Harbor for a preview performance during the second annual , a weekend festival presented by The Church, Guild Hall, and The Watermill Center in partnership with Works & Process. The event featured a first look at a new duet by Kristine Bendul & Abdiel, choreographed by Ron De Jesús during a Works & Process residency. 

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events

    Tai Chi
    Mattituck-Laurel Library
    Tomorrow, 11 am