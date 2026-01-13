Dr. Marc Siegel & 'The Miracles Among Us'

Dr. Marc Siegel and his book “The Miracles Among Us”

Dr. Marc Siegel is the author of The Miracles Among Us, which has been on The New York Times Bestseller List and The Publishers Weekly List. Besides living in NYC’s Murray Hill neighborhood, Dr. Siegel is a long-time Sag Harbor resident.

He first became acquainted with Sag Harbor visiting E.L. Doctorow who lived there—the award-winning American novelist. “He was actually my patient, my mentor, and dear friend. I visited him there many times over the years. Doctorow discovered that the house next door from him on John Street, on the water was for sale. He joked how he needed his doctor living next door to him! I got as great deal on the house. And we hung out a lot!”

Siegel reminisces how: “Sag Harbor has changed a lot for me over time. The house I originally bought was built in 1837. My wife and I really renovated it well. I built a dock and I converted the cottage on the property into my writing studio. This is a very comfortable place for me (once used for horses, one main room, one small room) to focus on writing my columns and books. I go out there as much as possible. As Sag Harbor has evolved into more of a Hamptons hub it has become even more purposeful for me in the winter.”

“During the summer,” Siegel explains, “I don’t get involved with the traffic because I am on a back street. I love knowing how Sag Harbor has its whaling town history and it has become a center for writers—like me! I love sensing the rich past in the community. And I enjoy taking my small, old boat out sometimes as far as Orient Point, fishing for fluke and stripers.”

A favorite local dining spot is Bell & Anchor: “I like the way it feels when I walk in the door and the easy access by Noyac Road. And Sag Harbor Pizza is pretty good too!”

Dr. Siegel was at the right place at the right time when television stations were recruiting doctors to make regular reports. Between his journalism training from college and his medical practice, he was hired by WNBC Television-Channel 4 to make appearances on, Today In New York. The late Roger Ailes discovered Dr. Siegel and brought him into Fox News Channel as a contributor and reporter on medical and health issues.

He takes pride in his broadcasting career which has included interviewing President George H. W. Bush as part of a story on mountain-biking with wounded veterans. “I was immediately on the scene of the Boston Marathon bombing tragedy and I was the first to obtain an interview with a survivor.” Siegel got to do an interview with former Vice President Dick Cheney about his heart transplant. “I got to interview President Trump in the White House right after he had COVID.”

In addition to his role as senior medical analyst on Fox News Channel, Dr. Siegel is the medical director for NYU/Langone Doctors Radio on the Sirius Network. He has been a practicing internist and clinical professor of medicine at NYU/Langone Health for more than 30 years. “It Is important for me to continue seeing patients. People who watch and listen to me understand that I am a practicing doctor.”

The Miracles Among Us published by Fox News Books, is fascinating collection of accounts of people who have experienced the presence of God during their medical and health challenges. This includes a personal story of his patient in a coma for three months after hitting his head. The patient’s family held a daily prayer vigil at the hospital, to the point of annoying some of the medical staff. The patient recovered and returned to work. “That case taught me early in my career to never write someone off too soon and that miracles can happen. 75% of doctors say they believe in medical miracles. About 55% say they see miracles in their practice.”