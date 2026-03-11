The Hamptons’ most sizzling summer showdown is back — and this year promises to be hotter than ever.

Mark your calendar and fire up your appetite. Dan’s Grill Hampton is back for another legendary Saturday night at ClubHouse Hamptons in East Hampton on August 8 – and if last year’s sold-out showdown was any indication, you won’t want to miss a single bite.

Now in its 15th year, Grill Hampton has cemented itself as one of the most beloved traditions on the East End summer calendar. It’s equal parts fierce culinary competition, outdoor block party, and cocktail hour, where top grill masters from across the NY Metro area go flame-to-flame for the ultimate bragging rights, and you get to eat your way through all of it.

The Battle for Dan’s Top Grill Master

Over 15 of the region’s top chefs will be firing up their grills and serving their best creations — from perfectly charred steaks and smash burgers to inventive grilled vegetables and beyond. Guests aren’t just spectators: you’re judges. Every attendee gets to vote for their favorite dish, and one chef will be crowned Dan’s Top Grill Master at the end of the night.

Last year’s event brought out an extraordinary roster of grill masters — and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be the most competitive yet. Expect serious heat, unexpected flavor combinations, and chefs who came to win.

More Than Just Grilling

Your ticket to Grill Hampton unlocks a full evening of summer indulgence. Think: unlimited tastings from over 15 competing chefs, flowing craft cocktails, beer, and wine, plus live music and DJ sets keeping the energy high from first bite to last dance.

For those looking to elevate the experience, a limited number of VIP Cabanas are available — each comes with VIP admission for up to 10 guests, private seating, and a fully stocked bar. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy the night with your crew.

And when the grilling wraps? The party keeps going with an after-party at ClubHouse Hamptons that will have you dancing well past sunset.

Get Your Tickets

All tickets include unlimited food tastings from every competing grill master, open bar access with craft cocktails, beer, and wine, plus live entertainment throughout the evening. VIP Cabana packages are available in limited quantities — these sell out fast, so don’t wait.

Tickets and more information available at DansTaste.com