Drawing Meetup at The Church

Artists Jackie Hoving and Norm Paris led a communal Drawing Meetup in the Main Gallery at The Church in Sag Harbor. The program took place during the exhibition Here & There: The Church’s First Churchennial. Participants of all skill levels were invited to sketch the space, fellow guests, or moments of inspiration. The experience encouraged quiet observation and presence. The recurring series reflected The Church’s mission to foster creativity and community on the East End through accessible, artist-led gatherings.