Drawing Meetup at The Church
1 minute 01/07/2026
Agathe Lerolle, James O'Brien
Andrea Lewis and David Allan
Artist Jackie Hoving
Artist Norm Paris
Artist Sue Bachemin
Artist's Jackie Hoving, Norm Paris
Dragama and Mila Vlatkevic
Dragama, Eva and Mila Vlatkovic
Henry Allan
Jennifer Glass
Justyna Kittel, Kaia and Kosma Kuvek
Linda Flanagan
Lois Bender
Monotype Instructor Sue Bachemin
Setha Low
Artists Jackie Hoving and Norm Paris led a communal Drawing Meetup in the Main Gallery at The Church in Sag Harbor. The program took place during the exhibition Here & There: The Church’s First Churchennial. Participants of all skill levels were invited to sketch the space, fellow guests, or moments of inspiration. The experience encouraged quiet observation and presence. The recurring series reflected The Church’s mission to foster creativity and community on the East End through accessible, artist-led gatherings.