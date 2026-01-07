Event & Party Photos

Drawing Meetup at The Church

By
1 minute 01/07/2026
Agathe Lerolle, James O'Brien

Agathe Lerolle, James O'Brien

Alicia Doherty
Andrea Lewis and David Allan

Andrea Lewis and David Allan

Alicia Doherty
Artist Jackie Hoving

Artist Jackie Hoving

Alicia Doherty
Artist Norm Paris

Artist Norm Paris

Alicia Doherty
Artist Sue Bachemin

Artist Sue Bachemin

Alicia Doherty
Artist's Jackie Hoving, Norm Paris

Artist's Jackie Hoving, Norm Paris

Alicia Doherty
Dragama and Mila Vlatkevic

Dragama and Mila Vlatkevic

Alicia Doherty
Dragama, Eva and Mila Vlatkovic

Dragama, Eva and Mila Vlatkovic

Alicia Doherty
Henry Allan

Henry Allan

Alicia Doherty
Jennifer Glass

Jennifer Glass

Alicia Doherty
Justyna Kittel, Kaia and Kosma Kuvek

Justyna Kittel, Kaia and Kosma Kuvek

Alicia Doherty
Linda Flanagan

Linda Flanagan

Alicia Doherty
Lois Bender

Lois Bender

Alicia Doherty
Monotype Instructor Sue Bachemin

Monotype Instructor Sue Bachemin

Alicia Doherty
Setha Low

Setha Low

Alicia Doherty

Artists Jackie Hoving and Norm Paris led a communal Drawing Meetup in the Main Gallery at The Church in Sag Harbor. The program took place during the exhibition Here & There: The Church’s First Churchennial. Participants of all skill levels were invited to sketch the space, fellow guests, or moments of inspiration. The experience encouraged quiet observation and presence. The recurring series reflected The Church’s mission to foster creativity and community on the East End through accessible, artist-led gatherings.

