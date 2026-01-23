East Quogue Man Convicted of Brutally Murdering Friend

Jeremy Allen

An East Quogue man was convicted of brutally killing his 43-year-old friend from high school following a night of drinking and trying to hire someone to help cover it up.

A Suffolk County jury found Jeremy Allen guilty on Jan. 21 of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for torturing and killing Christopher Hahn.



“This defendant betrayed a bond of friendship in the most horrific way imaginable, and today’s verdict holds him accountable,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said. “The evidence presented at trial demonstrated the deliberate cruelty of his actions over the course of several hours.”

Prosecutors said Allen beat Hahn for 18 minutes at Allen’s home, dragged the victim’s body outside, beat Hahn with a baseball bat, tied a plastic bag over Hahn’s head, and then stabbed him in the neck 10 times on Sept. 27, 2024. The murder was captured on Allen’s home surveillance video, authorities said.

Allen then covered the victim with a blanket, called his handyman to help him clean the house and then told the handyman that he could not leave the house after the handyman saw the blood and victim’s body, according to investigators. The handyman persuaded Allen to let him leave, fled and called 911. Allen was arrested shortly later.

Allen faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced by Judge Timothy Mazzei on Feb. 26.