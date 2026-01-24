Gordon Grant of East Hampton Remembered as Gifted Photographer

Gordon Grant

Gordon M. Grant, a gifted photographer, devoted husband and father, and a lifelong presence in the East Hampton community, died on Jan. 9 following a courageous seven-year battle with colon cancer. He was 53.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Grant (née Walcott); his cherished daughters, Bailey and Jameson; his father, Gary L. Grant; his brother, John B. Grant; and his sister, Meghan G. Barton. He was predeceased by his mother, Sue Bailey Grant.

Born on March 17, 1972, Gordon discovered his passion for photography at an early age. While still in high school — and before he even had a driver’s license — his mother would drive him to house fires, car accidents, and breaking news scenes throughout East Hampton so he could document events as they unfolded. These early efforts earned him numerous photo credits in local papers, including The East Hampton Star, where he eventually became photo contributor.

Gordon attended Rochester Institute of Technology where he studied photography and discovered his passion of shooting sporting events. He photographed both collegiate and professional sports teams including football, PGA Golf, and equestrian sports to name a few.

As a testament to his unique talent at such a young age, he was recruited at the age of 20 to be a core member of the team launching at the time a new publication for the East End, the The Independent. Running the photo department, he was integral in not only the content but guiding the publication through film-based images to the digital world. He was also a partner in South Fork Photography Agency selling stock images of the East End to major publications all over the globe.

Gordon’s passion for editorial photography with a focus on politics led him to travel domestically and internationally documenting the happenings of at least two presidents and the troubles in Belfast between Ireland and Northern Ireland to name a few. His work was featured in all of the New York papers, including The New York Times, Newsday, and the New York Post, contributing compelling images seen through the lens of his artistic eye.

At the age of 25, Gordon achieved national recognition when his photograph of The Promise Keepers, documenting the men’s religious movement rallying in Washington, D.C., was featured on the cover of Time magazine’s Oct. 6, 1997 issue — a rare and prestigious honor that brought his work to a global audience.

While Gordon was widely respected for his professional accomplishments, his greatest achievement was his family. His wife, Michelle, was unquestionably the love of his life, his constant partner and source of strength. Gordon was a deeply devoted father, and his daughters, Bailey and Jameson, were his pride and joy. He took immense pride in being present for them, cheering them on, and sharing everyday moments that mattered most.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gordon was known for his laid-back demeanor and dry, understated sense of humor, often delivering perfectly timed remarks that brought levity to intense moments during his battle with cancer.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), where Gordon received exceptional care and compassion throughout his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSK Rectal Colon Cancer Research in his memory giving.mskcc.org

The family received visitors on Jan. 16 at the Yardley Pino Funeral Home in East Hampton. A church service followed on Jan. 17 at First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton.

Gordon’s legacy lives on through his photographs, his quiet wit, and the deep love he had for his family. He will be profoundly missed and fondly remembered.