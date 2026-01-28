Hampton Bays Regal Cinema Will Close for Good After Final Screenings

Regal Cinema in Hampton Bays closed its doors for good on Jan. 29.

The Regal movie theater in Hampton Bays will close its doors for the last time Thursday night, January 29, after nearly two decades of operation. The final film shown will be Greenland 2: Migration at 7:45 p.m., according to the theater’s website.

The closure was confirmed by the cinema’s manager and came as a result of an agreement between the theater’s parent company, Cineworld, and the property owner, WDP Enterprises.

The Hampton Bays theater had been shuttered for more than a year during the coronavirus pandemic and faced uncertainty during Cineworld’s bankruptcy proceedings. Walter Morris, who owns the property, had previously explored converting the building into a CVS pharmacy, a plan that ultimately did not come to fruition.

After initially indicating it would not renew the lease, Cineworld reversed course following its emergence from bankruptcy and a boost in business from the “Barbenheimer” double-feature trend in summer 2023. The company had also obtained a New York State Liquor Authority license to sell beer and wine, which was available during the theater’s final screenings.