La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

Brenda Díaz de la Vega, J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan, Veronica Webb, Delfina Blaquier, Sarah Wetenhall, Joey Wölffer Capehart J.J. Martin, Sarah Wetenhall Capehart Delfina Blaquier, Joey Wölffer Capehart J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan Capehart J.J. Martin, Veronica Webb Capehart Jenny Lopez Capehart Alexandra Sisto Daniel, Allegra Fanjul Garcia-Velez Capehart Ellen Gordon Porter, Hannah Porter Capehart Malcolm Carfrae, Delfina Blaquier, J.J. Martin Capehart Veronica Webb Capehart Katie Sturino Capehart Lisa Pollock Capehart Logan Horne Capehart J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan Capehart La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach Capehart La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach Capehart La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach Capehart La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach Capehart

La DoubleJ celebrated its Palm Beach debut during an intimate evening hosted by Founder and Creative Director J.J. Martin and Sarah Wetenhall, Owner and CEO of The Colony Hotel. The event took place as part of the hotel’s weekly Living Room Series, where Martin and Wetenhall engaged in a conversation offering guests an inside look at the inspiration behind La DoubleJ’s vibrant designs and creative vision. Following the discussion, Martin signed copies of her book Mamma Milano: Lessons from the Motherland. Guests then gathered poolside to enjoy cocktails, rounding out an evening centered on creativity, connection, and community, reflecting both brands’ commitment to thoughtful, experience-driven hospitality.