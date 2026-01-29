La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach
Brenda Díaz de la Vega, J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan, Veronica Webb, Delfina Blaquier, Sarah Wetenhall, Joey Wölffer
J.J. Martin, Sarah Wetenhall
Delfina Blaquier, Joey Wölffer
J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan
J.J. Martin, Veronica Webb
Jenny Lopez
Alexandra Sisto Daniel, Allegra Fanjul Garcia-Velez
Ellen Gordon Porter, Hannah Porter
Malcolm Carfrae, Delfina Blaquier, J.J. Martin
Veronica Webb
Katie Sturino
Lisa Pollock
Logan Horne
J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan
La DoubleJ celebrated its Palm Beach debut during an intimate evening hosted by Founder and Creative Director J.J. Martin and Sarah Wetenhall, Owner and CEO of The Colony Hotel. The event took place as part of the hotel’s weekly Living Room Series, where Martin and Wetenhall engaged in a conversation offering guests an inside look at the inspiration behind La DoubleJ’s vibrant designs and creative vision. Following the discussion, Martin signed copies of her book Mamma Milano: Lessons from the Motherland. Guests then gathered poolside to enjoy cocktails, rounding out an evening centered on creativity, connection, and community, reflecting both brands’ commitment to thoughtful, experience-driven hospitality.