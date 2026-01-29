Event & Party Photos

La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

By
1 minute 01/29/2026
Brenda Díaz de la Vega, J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan, Veronica Webb, Delfina Blaquier, Sarah Wetenhall, Joey Wölffer

Brenda Díaz de la Vega, J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan, Veronica Webb, Delfina Blaquier, Sarah Wetenhall, Joey Wölffer

Capehart
J.J. Martin, Sarah Wetenhall

J.J. Martin, Sarah Wetenhall

Capehart
Delfina Blaquier, Joey Wölffer

Delfina Blaquier, Joey Wölffer

Capehart
J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan

J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan

Capehart
J.J. Martin, Veronica Webb

J.J. Martin, Veronica Webb

Capehart
Jenny Lopez

Jenny Lopez

Capehart
Alexandra Sisto Daniel, Allegra Fanjul Garcia-Velez

Alexandra Sisto Daniel, Allegra Fanjul Garcia-Velez

Capehart
Ellen Gordon Porter, Hannah Porter

Ellen Gordon Porter, Hannah Porter

Capehart
Malcolm Carfrae, Delfina Blaquier, J.J. Martin

Malcolm Carfrae, Delfina Blaquier, J.J. Martin

Capehart
Veronica Webb

Veronica Webb

Capehart
Katie Sturino

Katie Sturino

Capehart
Lisa Pollock

Lisa Pollock

Capehart
Logan Horne

Logan Horne

Capehart
J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan

J.J. Martin, Chantal Monaghan

Capehart
La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

Capehart
La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

Capehart
La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

Capehart
La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

La DoubleJ Lands in Palm Beach

Capehart

La DoubleJ celebrated its Palm Beach debut during an intimate evening hosted by Founder and Creative Director J.J. Martin and Sarah Wetenhall, Owner and CEO of The Colony Hotel. The event took place as part of the hotel’s weekly Living Room Series, where Martin and Wetenhall engaged in a conversation offering guests an inside look at the inspiration behind La DoubleJ’s vibrant designs and creative vision. Following the discussion, Martin signed copies of her book Mamma Milano: Lessons from the Motherland. Guests then gathered poolside to enjoy cocktails, rounding out an evening centered on creativity, connection, and community, reflecting both brands’ commitment to thoughtful, experience-driven hospitality.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events

    Tai Chi
    Mattituck-Laurel Library
    Today, 11 am