New Year: Carmelite System Leading the Way in Love & Hope

Trish Gathers and Kahoney Anderson

Same Purpose. Renewed Hope. A Future Rooted in Care.

A new year arrives like a soft knock on the door. At the Carmelite System, we open that door with familiar hands and renewed hearts. We carry forward the same covenant we have always kept: to care, to comfort, to stand beside those entrusted to us. Yet the light feels different — brighter with possibility, steadier with purpose.

As we enter 2026, the Carmelite System and CARITH Ministries do so with gratitude for the year behind us and confidence in the road ahead.

2025 was a year of substance—marked by purposeful action, moral clarity, and decisions guided not by ease, but by conscience. We strengthened care for the aged and infirm, upheld dignity at every stage of life, and expanded access to compassionate, high-quality healthcare without compromising our values.

Renewed Hope

Pope Leo reminds us that “hope is never abstract; it takes flesh wherever mercy is practiced and human dignity is defended.”That truth has quietly shaped every step taken this past year at The Carmelite System and Carith Ministries.

Across our ministries, we upheld the dignity of life at every stage, and continued to ensure access to quality, compassionate healthcare in communities where it is needed most. We did so not by compromising our values, but by anchoring every decision in them.

We stood firm in our belief that healthcare must be both excellent and ethical, that stewardship must serve people before profit, and that growth must always be guided by purpose.

A Place to Belong, A Care You Can Trust

For residents and families, this means care that sees the whole person — body, mind, and spirit. It means stability in uncertain times, faith lived gently in daily life, and communities where compassion, professionalism, and connection are felt every day.

As we grow and innovate, we do so thoughtfully — ensuring that progress always serves people, dignity remains protected, and care never loses its human heart.

As Trish Gathers reflects, “We are not here to follow trends. We are here to uphold a covenant—to care with compassion, lead with integrity, and protect the vulnerable.”

Mother Mary Rose, whose steady leadership and spiritual clarity continue to shape our mission, often reminds us:

“We are not called to do everything — but we are called to do the right thing, and to do it well.”

Whether navigating complex healthcare challenges or safeguarding ministries at risk, we returned again and again to that simple truth. Excellence is not optional. Integrity is not negotiable. And love must always be visible.

Leading the Way Forward in Excellence and Growth

Our commitment to excellence is reflected across our communities.

Six of our 10 campuses have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for quality, affirming the standards of care, leadership, and accountability we uphold every day.

In 2025, we also welcomed four new entities under management, preserving their Catholic identity while expanding our ministry outreach and extending compassionate, mission-aligned care to more communities.

Our census exceeded 92%, reflecting the trust residents and families place in our homes and the stability of our care environments.

Innovation & Investing in Care and Capability

We continue to enhance our clinical capabilities to meet evolving needs — strengthening services while keeping the person at the center of care.

This commitment includes meaningful investment in our physical spaces.

We completed renovations at Ozanam Hall of Queens and finalized design plans for the renovation of our LNMR Palm Beach facility, ensuring environments that support dignity, comfort, and quality of life.

We embrace innovation to enhance access to care, but it is not about expansion at all costs; it also elevates the quality of care and protects the dignity of individuals, particularly those who are most vulnerable to being overlooked.

Our genuine desire to make a difference, especially in uncertain times, makes investing in growth paramount, and our unwavering commitment to preserving our mission ensures that care remains accessible and available to all.

Our caregivers, Sisters, and staff demonstrate unwavering patience, professionalism, and compassion, showing up daily with hearts full of love and dedication. We grow and innovate thoughtfully, adopting new approaches only when they enhance comfort, dignity, and the overall quality of life for our residents.

New Year Resolution: A Place Where You Can Feel at Home

Choosing a Carmelite community means choosing care rooted in love, guided by integrity, and shaped by decades of faithful service.

As the new year unfolds, we remain committed to what matters most:

Your dignity. Your comfort. Your peace of mind.

The difference is love.

The Carmelite System Inc, a Catholic not-for-profit health system, provides the platform that involves increasing the availability of geriatric care. Located in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois. With over 3,500 employees and 120 Sisters who continue to serve throughout our communities, which are located in seven states and Ireland.