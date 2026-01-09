New Year’s Shabbat in East Hampton
Aizik Baumgarten and Michael Arabraven
Goldie and Musia Baumgarten
Leigh Frankel
Musia Baumgarten and Esther Baumgarten
Rabbi Leibel, Steve Goldberg
Steve Goldberg and Richard Davgin
Terri Levin and Richard Davgin
Chabad of East Hampton welcomed guests for a lively New Year’s Eve Shabbat. The event brought the community together to mark the start of the new year. Led by Rabbi Leibel, the evening featured Shabbat candle lighting, a jewish ritual using the tefillin, Kiddush, a buffet dinner, and family-friendly activities, creating a warm and meaningful gathering focused on tradition, reflection, and community connection.