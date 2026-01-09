Event & Party Photos

New Year’s Shabbat in East Hampton

By
01/09/2026
Aizik Baumgarten and Michael Arabraven

Natalie Gerdik
Goldie and Musia Baumgarten

Natalie Gerdik
Leigh Frankel

Natalie Gerdik
Musia Baumgarten and Esther Baumgarten

Natalie Gerdik
Rabbi Leibel, Steve Goldberg

Natalie Gerdik
Steve Goldberg and Richard Davgin

Natalie Gerdik
Terri Levin and Richard Davgin

Natalie Gerdik

Chabad of East Hampton welcomed guests for a lively New Year’s Eve Shabbat. The event brought the community together to mark the start of the new year. Led by Rabbi Leibel, the evening featured Shabbat candle lighting, a jewish ritual using the tefillin, Kiddush, a buffet dinner, and family-friendly activities, creating a warm and meaningful gathering focused on tradition, reflection, and community connection.

