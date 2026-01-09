New Year’s Shabbat in East Hampton

Aizik Baumgarten and Michael Arabraven Natalie Gerdik Goldie and Musia Baumgarten Natalie Gerdik Leigh Frankel Natalie Gerdik Musia Baumgarten and Esther Baumgarten Natalie Gerdik Rabbi Leibel, Steve Goldberg Natalie Gerdik Steve Goldberg and Richard Davgin Natalie Gerdik Terri Levin and Richard Davgin Natalie Gerdik

Chabad of East Hampton welcomed guests for a lively New Year’s Eve Shabbat. The event brought the community together to mark the start of the new year. Led by Rabbi Leibel, the evening featured Shabbat candle lighting, a jewish ritual using the tefillin, Kiddush, a buffet dinner, and family-friendly activities, creating a warm and meaningful gathering focused on tradition, reflection, and community connection.