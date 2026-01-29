State to Share South Fork Forest Restoration Efforts

Southern Pine beetle. Photo credit: NYSDEC

New York State parks officials are inviting the public to learn about the continuing efforts to restore woodlands that the Southern Pine Beetle has ravaged at Napeague State Park and Hither Hills State Park.

Experts with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will share a summary of actions completed to date and an overview of planned work for 2026 and beyond that aim to ensure the safety, resilience, and sustainability of the parklands.

“Attendees will learn about the phased tree removal efforts, trail safety improvements, and ongoing work to reduce wildfire fuel loads,” officials said in a news release.

Key project highlights on the agenda for discussion include priority locations for continuing to cut dead or hazard trees; piling of downed trees and debris in preparation for disposal; completing of a Wildland Fire Management Plan; stump removal for improved emergency access; implementation of a restoration plan to support resilient habitats, and more.

Also on the agenda is the environmental considerations guiding this work, such as compliance with federal protections for the Northern Long-eared Bat.

State parks and Department of Environment Conservation officials will be available to answer questions from members of the public.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Montauk Downs State Park, 50 S. Fairview Avenue, Montauk

For more information about the meeting or the project, call 631-321-3502.