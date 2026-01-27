A Chat with Dan's NYC Cover Artist Christine D'Addario

Sea and cityscape artist, Christine D’Addario.

Represented by several prestigious Hamptons galleries, Christine D’Addario’s artwork is often associated with beachscapes and coastal scenes featuring vibrant skies—evoking artists like John Constable, J.M.W. Turner, and Winslow Homer. However, her recent solo exhibit at the Union League Club, titled Manhattan to Montauk, shows that her painterly style can also effectively depict city scenes with equal skill and mastery.

Skaters at Rockefeller Center, views of Central Park, and outdoor dining under the New York City skyline are all instantly recognizable, freshly seen through her keen eye.

Snow Day in Central Park, the image that appears on the January 2026 cover of Dan’s NYC, is a prime example. The original oil is on a 6 x 8-inch panel, yet, much like the Dutch, who were known for working on a smaller scale, it has the stature of a much larger work.

In addition to being an accomplished artist, D’Addario resides in the Long Island hamlet of Locust Valley and is the proud mother of three daughters. Her work has graced the front covers of Schneps Media publications before, but none quite like this, so we asked the award-winning artist a few questions about this particular painting, her life, and her art.

Dan’s NYC (DNYC): I remember when we last interviewed, you mentioned that plein air painting was sometimes part of your process. Is Snow Day in Central Park based on a plein air painting?

Christine D’Addario (CDA): I enjoy painting outdoors as much as possible because it is invigorating and allows me to express the moment onto canvas directly from observation. When I’m unable to paint on location, I work from my extensive photography collection. Snow Day in Central Park was inspired by a photography session. I believe this painting captures the enduring charm of a Central Park snow day, where families and children gather to sled beneath a winter sky, celebrating a cherished New York ritual.

DNYC: We are more familiar with your seascapes and coastal scenes. What challenges do more urban subjects present, and how do you approach those challenges?

CDA: Painting the ocean and marsh are about sharing a feeling and mood with a viewer. I enjoy this carefree, expressive style of work and am very familiar with the subject matter close to home. New York City paintings are tough but worth it. They convey a story and rely on accurate drawing and details. Since it is challenging to paint plein air in the city at this point in my life, I rely heavily on my photo references and remembering special places and moments that stand out in my memory to fuel my artworks.

DNYC: Besides your recent exhibition at the Union League Club, I see that you’ve also exhibited at the Salmagundi Club in New York City, while much of your other exhibition history appears at East End or larger Long Island venues. Is there a difference between showing at Manhattan versus Long Island venues?

CDA: Long Island galleries have a more casual atmosphere versus New York City settings, like Salmagundi and the Union League Club, which are more formal and historical. I’m grateful that my work connects with viewers from both places.

DNYC: Do you engage differently with the audience in these locations?

CDA: At the Salmagundi Club, I spent time engaging with fellow artists, collectors, and visitors, while Long Island art events are filled with familiar faces: gallerists, longtime supporters, family, and a chance to meet locals, which is always a pleasure.

DNYC: I also remember that when we last talked, you mentioned you are a dedicated mother. How do you balance your art career with family life?

CDA: I am very grateful to my husband and children for their support. This artistic journey would not be the same without sharing it with them. It brings me joy to have them visit me in the studio and share feedback on my paintings, along with attending exhibitions. I treasure their participation and especially appreciate their help carrying and moving artwork from place to place! It really takes a village to have this career, and I’m lucky to have one!

DNYC: Do you have a ‘bucket list’ for your art career? If so, what are those hopes and dreams you still aspire to?

CDA: I’m a huge fan of bucket lists and creative visualization! My daughter and I were just talking about how important dream boards are. I made one many years ago, and I’m happy to say that many milestones have been achieved one after another. I’m a big believer in dreaming, and with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible. Having my work collected by Long Island museums would be amazing. I also dream of one day exhibiting at the MoMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Why not dream big?

Learn more about Christine D’Addario and her artwork by visiting christinedaddario.com. She can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram.