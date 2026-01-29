Patricia Feiler Discusses Painting Vineyard in Winter

“Winter Day at Borghese” by Patricia Feiler

This week, Mattituck painter and multiple Dan’s Papers cover artist Patricia Feiler discusses her painting featuring a North Fork vineyard in the winter, her techniques, and what changes while capturing snowy scenes on canvas. She also shares a warm childhood memory and an interesting bit of science about the magic of the cold season.

A Chat with Patricia Feiler

Tell me about this painting. Where is it and what inspired you to paint it?

“Winter Afternoon at Borghese Vineyard” is a scene looking east from the farm road through the Borghese vines. I have painted their vines from every angle and in every season. The front vines at Borghese run east to west, parallel to Route 48 in Cutchogue. The light there is always a surprise. The snow softens the shadows at mid-day and the bare vines look so delicate, yet they are resilient. Before we know it, there will be a “bud break” and the vine cycle begins again. The things that inspire me to paint a scene are often not even in the painting. If there is a slight break in the clouds, it makes me wonder if the sun will break through. Or what is at the end of a path or behind a barn? It’s the anticipation that compels me to paint and invite the viewer to wonder as well.

Do you paint a lot of other vineyards?

I have painted the vines at Borghese many times, and I have also painted at Paumanok, Sparkling Pointe, Duck Walk and Clovis Point Vineyards. Each one has its own unique views and character. Visitors at the vineyards seem interested in watching me paint, and sometimes want to talk about the process. I enjoy the dialogue, actually. I am a former teacher, so I ‘m used to being asked lots of questions while doing something else!

Can you talk a little about technique and how it changes when painting winter scenes like this?

When I chose this scene to paint, I was thinking about how I could remember it and create it in a painting. I went out to the vineyard and walked in the fresh snow, looking for dramatic lights and darks that might lead the eye through the painting. I thought I would find rich shadows from the vines, trees, and barns cast across the snow. Instead I found an almost monochromatic feeling of a cold, overcast winter day. I had to keep the colors and values in a limited range, hoping to get the still, icy feeling. I looked up and saw a faint blue streak breaking through the clouds. This was a whole new story.

Fun fact I discovered recently: The lovely sound of silence after a snowfall is because the space between each of the snowflake’s six points actually catches and mutes the earth sound before we even hear it.

Any new shows, projects or accomplishments you’d like to talk about?

Every winter my husband and I travel in a small motor home to visit friends and family in warm places. Some years we are in the deserts of the Southwest and other times we are exploring the state and national parks of the Southeast. I am already preparing my pop-up studio materials and will hopefully come back in the spring with lots of beautiful new paintings to share.

Tell me more about curating the Borghese Gallery. How did that come to fruition and are you showing other artists’ work?

About 10 years ago I was invited by the East End Arts Council and Borghese Vineyard to present a solo show in the gallery at Borghese. It’s been an ongoing partnership ever since. We have proudly introduced the work of dozens of talented artists over the years. Presently, artists Linda and Scott Hartman, and photographer Jacques Leblanc are showing their stunning works of art in the Borghese Gallery.

Where can people see your work online or in person?

I am represented by the William Ris Gallery in Jamesport and Borghese Vineyard. My website is patriciafeiler.artspan.com

Do you have anything to add?

From my artist statement written years ago: “My father, Chester G. Osborne, was a writer of children’s books. Perched on his lap, I listened to stories of curious characters and magical places. Leaning forward, I eagerly awaited the turn of the page. Now as an artist, I am inspired to paint with the familiar sense of delight in a passing shadow, a cloud, or a stream of light across a rugged dune.”