Dan Rattiner Talks with East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen

By
1 minute 01/15/2026

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Jerry Larsen

Episode 257: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jerry Larsen, the mayor of East Hampton Village, elected in 2020 after a decades-long career devoted to the community he has called home all his life. Larsen is a former East Hampton Village police officer, having served for 34 years, including 14 as chief.

