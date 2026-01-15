Dan Rattiner Talks with East Hampton Village Mayor Jerry Larsen

Meet Jerry Larsen

Episode 257: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jerry Larsen, the mayor of East Hampton Village, elected in 2020 after a decades-long career devoted to the community he has called home all his life. Larsen is a former East Hampton Village police officer, having served for 34 years, including 14 as chief.

