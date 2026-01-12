Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Artist April Gornik

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet April Gornik

Episode 256: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with April Gornik, a celebrated artist whose luminous paintings and drawings transform land, sky, and sea into meditative, almost mythic spaces. Gornik’s sweeping skies, roiling oceans, and expansive plains have earned places in major public collections worldwide.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast