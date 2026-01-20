Dan Rattiner Talks with Paul Monte, Restaurateur & Hospitality Leader

Meet Paul Monte

Episode 259: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Paul Monte, a third generation restaurateur and hospitality leader carrying forward the Monte family’s century-long legacy. In 2023, he brought Monte’s to the historic Montauk Manor, continuing a tradition that began in Brooklyn and moved all the way to The End.

