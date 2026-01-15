Promise Fund Hosts Annual Pink Tie Guy Reception
Pink Tie Guys
Cynthia Friedman and Bill Bone
Darian and Rodin Younessi
David Brodsky and Chip DiPaula
Eric and Nancy Brinker
PromiseFunds DrivenByThePromise-JuniorMembers
Robert and Beth Fishel and John and Diane Sculley
Suebelle Robbins and Sebastian Clarke
Wendy and Douglas Topkis
Promise Fund hosted its annual Pink Tie Guy Reception on January 8, 2026, at the lakefront Palm Beach home of Hilary and the Honorable Wilbur Ross. Nearly 130 guests gathered to honor the Pink Tie Guys, men dedicated to supporting women battling breast and cervical cancer and expanding access to lifesaving care. The evening featured remarks from Promise Fund leadership highlighting the organization’s impact, recent growth, and continued commitment to equitable women’s health services.