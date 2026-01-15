Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Promise Fund Hosts Annual Pink Tie Guy Reception

By
1 minute 01/15/2026
Pink Tie Guys

Cynthia Friedman and Bill Bone

Darian and Rodin Younessi

David Brodsky and Chip DiPaula

Eric and Nancy Brinker

PromiseFunds DrivenByThePromise-JuniorMembers

Robert and Beth Fishel and John and Diane Sculley

Suebelle Robbins and Sebastian Clarke

Wendy and Douglas Topkis

Promise Fund hosted its annual Pink Tie Guy Reception on January 8, 2026, at the lakefront Palm Beach home of Hilary and the Honorable Wilbur Ross. Nearly 130 guests gathered to honor the Pink Tie Guys, men dedicated to supporting women battling breast and cervical cancer and expanding access to lifesaving care. The evening featured remarks from Promise Fund leadership highlighting the organization’s impact, recent growth, and continued commitment to equitable women’s health services.

