Promise Fund Hosts Annual Pink Tie Guy Reception

Pink Tie Guys The Buzz Agency Cynthia Friedman and Bill Bone The Buzz Agency Darian and Rodin Younessi The Buzz Agency David Brodsky and Chip DiPaula The Buzz Agency Eric and Nancy Brinker The Buzz Agency PromiseFunds DrivenByThePromise-JuniorMembers The Buzz Agency Robert and Beth Fishel and John and Diane Sculley The Buzz Agency Suebelle Robbins and Sebastian Clarke The Buzz Agency Wendy and Douglas Topkis The Buzz Agency

Promise Fund hosted its annual Pink Tie Guy Reception on January 8, 2026, at the lakefront Palm Beach home of Hilary and the Honorable Wilbur Ross. Nearly 130 guests gathered to honor the Pink Tie Guys, men dedicated to supporting women battling breast and cervical cancer and expanding access to lifesaving care. The evening featured remarks from Promise Fund leadership highlighting the organization’s impact, recent growth, and continued commitment to equitable women’s health services.