Mocktail Recipe: Fresno Restaurant Aplós Mule

1 minute 01/19/2026
Dry January — or dry for good? You don’t have to miss out on a great drink. Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton is shaking up something special with their Aplós Mule: a zero-proof cocktail that’s just as fun and flavorful as the real thing. Perfect for sipping with friends or family! Here’s how to make it at home.

2 oz Aplós Ease N/A Spirit
1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
1/2 oz Pomegranate juice
Muddled fresh slice of ginger
Topped up with ginger beer

Garnished with charred cinnamon, lime & ginger slice

Sip & enjoy!

