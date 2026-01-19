Mocktail Recipe: Fresno Restaurant Aplós Mule

Mocktail Recipe: Fresno Restaurant Aplós Mule
Dry January — or dry for good? You don’t have to miss out on a great drink. Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton is shaking up something special with their Aplós Mule: a zero-proof cocktail that’s just as fun and flavorful as the real thing. Perfect for sipping with friends or family! Here’s how to make it at home.
Fresno Restaurant Aplós Mule
2 oz Aplós Ease N/A Spirit
1/2 oz Fresh lime juice
1/2 oz Pomegranate juice
Muddled fresh slice of ginger
Topped up with ginger beer
Garnished with charred cinnamon, lime & ginger slice
Sip & enjoy!