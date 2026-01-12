Cocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself a Montauk Distilling Co. Gin-A-Rita

Montauk Distilling Co. puts a fresh spin on a familiar favorite with their Gin-A-Rita, crafted with their signature 71st Regiment Gin. Bright, balanced, and effortlessly sippable, this cocktail delivers a lively twist that’s perfect for shaking up your usual happy hour routine.

2 oz Montauk Distilling Co. 71st Regiment Gin

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz lime

2 oz white cranberry

Garnish with Tajin and lime.

Enjoy!

Visit montaukdistillingco.com