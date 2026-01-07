Riverhead Mom Births Stony Brook Hospital's First Baby of 2026

Mariela Enriquez Flores and Jose Ramirez with their son Liam and the maternity team at Stony Brook University Hospital, Photo: Stony Brook Medicine

A Riverhead couple’s son was the first baby born on New Year’s Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Mariela Enriquez Flores and Jose Ramirez welcomed their 6-pound, 15-ounce son Liam Ramirez-Enriquez to the world at 8:23 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

“The purest love has just arrived with your little heartbeat Liam,” the parents said in a statement that the hospital released sharing the special news.

Dr. Julia Xavier, Dr. Dana Masand, Dr. Diana Calero-Kunda, and Meaghan Maggio, RN, were credited with delivering the baby boy, who is the couple’s first child.