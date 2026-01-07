Health

Riverhead Mom Births Stony Brook Hospital's First Baby of 2026

By Heather Occhino
1 minute 01/07/2026
Mariela Enriquez Flores and Jose Ramirez with their son Liam and the maternity team at Stony Brook University Hospital
Mariela Enriquez Flores and Jose Ramirez with their son Liam and the maternity team at Stony Brook University Hospital, Photo: Stony Brook Medicine

A Riverhead couple’s son was the first baby born on New Year’s Day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Mariela Enriquez Flores and Jose Ramirez welcomed their 6-pound, 15-ounce son Liam Ramirez-Enriquez to the world at 8:23 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

“The purest love has just arrived with your little heartbeat Liam,” the parents said in a statement that the hospital released sharing the special news.

Dr. Julia Xavier, Dr. Dana Masand, Dr. Diana Calero-Kunda, and Meaghan Maggio, RN, were credited with delivering the baby boy, who is the couple’s first child.

