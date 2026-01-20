Seaglider Announces Plans for Hamptons & Palm Beach Routes

A render of an XXV Seaglider on the move, Courtesy Regent/XXV

A new mode of sea transport is about to be introduced to local waters, according to a recent announcement from the company behind Seaglider.

Regent Craft, the developer and manufacturer of Seaglider vessels, announced last Thursday a Seaglider order from “XXV,” a private members club that describes itself as offering “innovative experiences centered around premier coastal destinations” and plans to deploy the all-electric, high-speed watercraft along the East Coast, specifically Florida and the Northeast, including the Hamptons and Palm Beach.

XXV’s order totals 30 of the 12-passenger Viceroy Seaglider vessels for U.S. deployment. The Viceroy vessel is designed for convenient, comfortable dock-to-dock travel where passengers board directly at the water’s edge, then the craft rises onto hydrofoils to offer what they say will be a high-speed, smooth ride flying just above the water on a cushion of air in ground effect at speeds up to 180 miles per hour for routes up to 180 miles. The interior of the cabin features high ceilings and large windows, and the maker claims Seaglider operations ensure a quieter, smoother ride compared to other existing and emerging transportation options.

Planned routes include New York to the Hamptons, Boston to Nantucket, Palm Beach to Miami, and Miami to the Bahamas. Regent says they will deliver the first Seaglider vessels to XXV as early as 2027.

“We designed Seaglider vessels to remove friction from coastal travel, and XXV is applying that capability to create a member experience centered on our shared goals of convenience, comfort, and connection,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of Regent. “This partnership allows us to bring the benefits of Seaglider vessels directly to XXV members, offering a more seamless and enjoyable way to experience coastal destinations.”

“Regent’s Seaglider vessels transform travel from a constraint into an opportunity,” said XXV cofounder Neill Etheridge.

XXV says it will announce a high-profile U.S. operator in the coming months, and Regent’s website, regentcraft.com, shows aims to present Seaglider for applications with the U.S. military.

“Regent is proud to be a dual-use company, and we’re committed to advancing our Regent Defense work to equip the American warfighter with an urgently needed mobility solution that gives the U.S. and our allies a strategic edge,” Billy Thalheimer, cofounder and CEO of Regent said in a July press release.