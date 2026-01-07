Event & Party Photos

Southampton Arts Center Bids Farewell to Second Skin

By
1 minute 01/07/2026
Christina Strassfield and Gabriela Galván

Christina Strassfield and Gabriela Galván

Taylor Tybaert
Felix Beaudry with Toby, Estrellita B. Brodsky, Mayor William Manger, Joe Diamond Photo Credit Taylor Tybaert

Felix Beaudry with Toby, Estrellita B. Brodsky, Mayor William Manger, Joe Diamond Photo Credit Taylor Tybaert

Taylor Tybaert
Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, Folding Materials over a Body, 2023, Courtesy of the artist and Kurimanzutto, Mexico City / New York

Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, Folding Materials over a Body, 2023, Courtesy of the artist and Kurimanzutto, Mexico City / New York

Taylor Tybaert

Southampton Arts Center marked the closing of Second Skin on December 28 with a Toast to the Artists and a live “Fashion Interventions” performance by Gabriela Galván on December 20. Curated by Estrellita B. Brodsky, the exhibition explored identity and sustainability through fashion-based works and will next travel to New York City.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events