Southampton Arts Center Bids Farewell to Second Skin

Christina Strassfield and Gabriela Galván Taylor Tybaert Felix Beaudry with Toby, Estrellita B. Brodsky, Mayor William Manger, Joe Diamond Photo Credit Taylor Tybaert Taylor Tybaert Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, Folding Materials over a Body, 2023, Courtesy of the artist and Kurimanzutto, Mexico City / New York Taylor Tybaert

Southampton Arts Center marked the closing of Second Skin on December 28 with a Toast to the Artists and a live “Fashion Interventions” performance by Gabriela Galván on December 20. Curated by Estrellita B. Brodsky, the exhibition explored identity and sustainability through fashion-based works and will next travel to New York City.