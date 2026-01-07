Susan D'Alessio Discusses Challenges of Painting in Winter

Susan D’Alessio “Late Winter Quogue Farm/Quogue” Oil on linen, 18 x 24 inches

This week, Bridgehampton painter Susan D’Alessio returns to our cover for the first time in more than a decade. Here, she speaks about her lovely scene, “Late Winter Quogue Farm” and its significance with preservation, her painting technique, creating scenes in winter, and more.

A Chat with Susan D’Alessio

It’s nice to have you back on the cover! Tell me about this painting, Late Winter Quogue Farm/Quogue.” What is this place and what inspired you to paint it?

Thank you for selecting my painting “Late Winter Quogue Farm” for this week’s cover art. The Kijowski farm is part of a broader expanse of farmland located in the northern part of East Quogue. The Kijowski family with the help of Peconic Land Trust conserved their land through the sale of development rights to the Town of Southampton. I was inspired to capture the soft pastel colors of the winter light and shadows on the farm buildings and field. I also liked the way the snow enhanced the linear shapes of last season’s crops telling me this land was still being farmed.

Can you talk a bit about your series featuring Peconic Land Trust preserves, and what that means?

This painting was painted a while back when I was one of a group of 12 artists asked to depict the landscape conserved by the good work of the Peconic Land Trust. Our group named Plein Air Peconic had many art shows over a period of 10 years high lighting the Peconic Land Trusts work to the public. We usually had at least three shows a year and it created motivation and a challenge to paint this body of work. This work was painted en plein air — which is a French word for in open air or on-site painting – on the North Fork, Shelter Island and my home on the South Fork where many Peconic land Trust preserves are located.

Tell me about your painting technique and process.

Today my painting process is to start a painting on site preferably. This helps me capture the true colors and composition of a scene. I start with a tonal sketch on grey paper with black marker and/or pencil adding white conte crayon or pastel to show lights. This helps me select the best size canvas to work with, which I keep a selection of in the back seat of my car. I then sketch large shapes on the canvas in thinned oil before I start to paint with color. As for my technique in oils, I aim to paint as loose and painterly as possible and still have a realistic feeling. I may exaggerate the colors and move items around somewhat to enhance the feeling and composition. After a plein air session, I will finish the painting in my studio checking drawing and values to make sure all is working to my liking. I put it aside to dry and check the result in a few weeks to see if the work should be shown.

What are the different requirements of you and your process to capture a winter scene? Do you enjoy it?

I do not paint winter scenes too often for obvious reasons. Although it is more difficult to paint outside in the winter snow, when I do, I end up with an interesting painting as the snow harmonizes all shapes. It can also be very quiet and peaceful in the winter landscape. Before I leave, I make sure all gear is organized, paint is on the palette and ready to go. I remember when I painted this painting I stood on a piece of cardboard with heavy boots, dressed as if I was going skiing except you do not have the benefit of moving. Hands need to be in warm gloves with hand warmers. Use foot warmers in boots with wool socks. Sessions need to be short with a way to warm up close by. My last snowscape painting was done at a New Hampshire Inn in the White Mountains with a group of artists in February. I was pleased to paint on an outside deck with beautiful views although the outside temperature was in the teens.

Do you have any new projects or shows underway or coming up?

I am currently in a group holiday winter show at The Lucore Art gallery in Montauk till January 28. I am looking forward to a Memorial Day weekend show in North Sea featuring landscapes of the North Sea area of Southampton that will benefit the North Sea Maritime Center and Community Center. In July I will be in Boston with The American Society of Marine Artists plein air painting the tall ships to celebrate our country’s 250th birthday.

Where can people find your work online and in-person?

To see my work please go to my website: susandalessio.com, Instagram @susandalessiofineartist and Susan DAlessio on Facebook.

Do you have anything to add?

After slowing down from a busy career, it has been a blessing to fill my days with the ever-challenging fine art world. I have met so many nice people along the way and traveled to interesting places.