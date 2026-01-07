Event & Party Photos

The White Room Gallery Spins Creative Energy

By
1 minute 01/07/2026
Artwork by Russell Young

Artwork by Russell Young

White Room Gallery
City Noise #1- Gregory Goy

City Noise #1- Gregory Goy

White Room Gallery
Front of Spin #1

Front of Spin #1

White Room Gallery
Kat O'Neill & Andrea McCafferty, Brad Beyer

Kat O'Neill & Andrea McCafferty, Brad Beyer

ScreenshotWhite Room Gallery
NEON-Punk-Me-Tender

NEON-Punk-Me-Tender

White Room Gallery

The White Room Gallery in East Hampton hosted the opening and holiday party for Spin, a dynamic group exhibition curated by co-owners and co-directors Kat O’Neill and Andrea McCafferty. The exhibition explored the concept of “Spin” through layered abstractions, spray-paint works, figurative pieces, and pop-inflected imagery focused on movement and energy. The gallery next presents IMAGINE, on view January 9th through March 1st, 2026, with an opening reception on February 7th.

