Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, January 2-8, 2026

Bundle up and have some winter family fun!

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, January 2-8, 2026.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

December School Break Walk: Backyard Birds

Friday, January 2, 11 a.m.

Enjoy this free walk at SoFo in which you’ll learn about backyard birds! The event is free. Check out the nature center at SoFo while you’re there

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Toddler & Teeny Tumbling

Saturday, January 3, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one, ages 18 months to three years, can explore tumbling and movement at Project Most! Drop-in classes are $25, or you can register for the semester.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Feeding Time – Help Feed the Animals

Saturday, January 3, 11 a.m.

Learn about food chains and help feed the animals at SOFO! The program is appropriate for kiddos ages 6-8. For non-members, there is a fee of $10 for children and $15 for adults that includes admission to the museum on a day of your choice. Members are free. Reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Unleash Your Inner Power Magick Class

Tuesday, January 6, 4 p.m.

Students in grades 4-7 are invited to check out the power of Magick, an ancient martial art form, at the Southold Library! It helps improve strength, focus, and confidence. Registration is required.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Chocolates from Around the World

Tuesday, January 6, 4 p.m.

Your teen in grades 6-12 can taste chocolate from a variety of countries at the Rogers Memorial Library! Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Toddlers Tango

Wednesday, January 7, 11 a.m.

Bring your little mover, ages 2-4, to the Riverhead Library, where they will clap, stomp, and boogie! Registration is required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Fantastic Art Time

Thursday, January 8, 4 p.m.

Bring your kiddo, ages 5-10, to the Main Level of East End Arts for drawing and painting under the supervision of artist Melissa! Each week features a new project. You can pre-register or just drop in.

206 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Family Fun Activities

The All-Star

Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics, and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy a fun, educational experience with your littles that includes a sea-faring ship, windmill, farm stand, food truck, library, fire truck, art studio, and more. The museum is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s closed on Thursdays.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

Custer Observatory

Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory, where they’ll enjoy telescopes, guided tours of the night sky, and seasonal events every Saturday night from 7 p.m. through midnight.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Hampton Coffee Company

Stop by for a whole latte fun with your littles at this popular coffee shop with locations in Water Mill, Westhampton Beach, Abacoque, and more. Kiddos can enjoy hot chocolate or smoothies. At the flagship Water Mill location, a full menu is available, including kids’ meals, burgers, tacos, chicken baskets, and more.

869 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-2633, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

The Little Red Planet

Shop for adorably curated children’s clothing at The Little Red Planet in Sag Harbor!

34 Long Island Avenue, Sag Harbor. 917-279-7622, thelittleredplanet.com

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies to the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll see an Amazon Rainforest, amphibians, reptiles, bugs, butterflies, critters, and more! Purchase tickets in advance online.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-209-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Luncharito’s

Bring your hungry kiddos in for tacos, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, kids’ meals, and more at this delightful eatery with locations in Greenport and Abequoque.

119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Peconic Ice Rink

Enjoy regular public ice skate sessions, skate rentals, and fun at the Peconic Ice Rink in Calverton!

5789 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-6300, peconicicerinks.com

Safari Adventure

Bring your active kiddos to Safari Adventure in Riverhead, where they’ll enjoy a soft playground, Inflatable Glow Dance Room, obstacle course, arcade, toddler area, calming spa, and more!

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com

