Things to Do in the Hamptons New Year's Week, January 2-7, 2026

There are plenty of great spots to take winter hikes in the Hamptons.

Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, January 2-7, 2026.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Kind Pines Duo

Friday, January 2, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of the Kind Pines Duo while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates! Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages

Rum Punch Mafia at the North Sea Tavern

Friday, January 2, 9 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite reggae sounds while checking out the drinks and bites at North Sea Tavern!

1271 N. Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

Karaoke! at the Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, January 2, 10 p.m.

Get ready to belt out your favorite tunes at Karaoke night at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Dog Watchers

Saturday, January 3, 8 p.m.

Hear your favorite hits from the ’60s and ‘70s, made famous by artists like The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, live at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Emmanuel Michael Trio

Sunday, January 4, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss the talented Emmanuel Michael Trio performing jazz and blues at the Sagaponack Farm Distillery! Proceeds will go to support the free summer programs at Duck Creek Arts Center.

359 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-604-8464, duckcreekarts.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

New Year’s Walk at Big Reed Pond Trail

Saturday, January 3, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a brisk winter walk through Big Reed Woods in Montauk County Park! You’ll learn about native trees and their winter characteristics. The program is free, but reservations are required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org

Full Wolf Moon Hike

Saturday, January 3, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the first full moon of the year with SoFo and Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt. Finish up your leisurely-paced, one-hour hike with light refreshments and new friends. Meet in the SoFo museum parking lot.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-239, sofo.org

Wildlife Hikers Club

Thursday, January 8, 9:45 a.m.

Join the Hampton Bays Library at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to enjoy a brisk walk, make new friends, and enjoy the natural beauty of the trails. The event is weather-dependent. Meet in the parking lot of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Igloos by the Sea

Through April 6

Head to Gurney’s to enjoy cozy dining in a heated igloo overlooking the sea! Seasonal bites, cocktails, cozy decor, activities, and entertainment are part of the fun. Seatings are available daily at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

A Sound Bath to Welcome the New Year

Friday, January 2, 11 a.m.

Stop by The Church in Sag Harbor to enjoy meditation through a fascinating array of sounds, including crystal bowls, symphonic gongs, and Himalayan bells. You must bring your own yoga mat, cushions, and/or blankets. Tickets are $25. Members are $20.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

A Glowing Shabbat

Friday, January 2, 4 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year with glowing Shabbat candles, a buffet dinner, singing, children’s activities, and more with Chabad of the Hamptons!

13 Wood Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Tap Class for Seniors

Monday, January 5, noon

Learn about musicality, timing, and balance through tap dancing with Mary Castro at the Rogers Memorial Library! This is the first class in a series. Registration and a $5 fee are required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Almond Artists & Writers Presents Claire Watson

Monday, January 5, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a conversation with painter Claire Watson, artist-in-residence at the Watermill Center in 2020, at Almond in Bridgehampton! Your $55 ticket includes a three-course family-style dinner and one glass of wine or draft beer.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

DIY with Donna–Sock Snowmen

Wednesday, January 7, 1 p.m.

Learn to turn upcycled socks into snowmen with the Hampton Bays Library! Registration is required as space is limited. You must be 18 or up to attend this event.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Mediterranean Dinner with Chef Naela

Wednesday, January 7, 6 p.m.

Join Chef Naela for a cooking class and dinner at the Quogue Library! The menu includes grape leaves stuffed with rice, sauteed veggies in a tzatziki sauce, a Middle Eastern salad, and date cookies. Registration and $15 fee.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Calissa Chalet

Enjoy an apres-ski-inspired lounge at Calissa, complete with hot toddies, mulled wine, and fondue, all winter long! A lavish family-style menu is available for groups of six or more.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Longhouse Illuminated

Through January 3

Don’t miss your last weekend to see the illuminated sculptures after dark at Longhouse Reserve! You’ll enjoy glowing sculptures, lit paths, a holiday market, crafts, and more. Reserve spot online.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Impressions Transferred: Lasting Legacies of Robert Rauschenberg

Through January 4

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out works by Robert Rauschenberg in Guild Hall’s permanent collection. The artist is known for mixing painting, sculpture, collage, photography, and printmaking.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Unfolding

Through January 4

Don’t miss the final weekend of photography by Christina Tow at the Southampton Cultural Center!

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 917-855-4828, scc-arts.org

GEMS of the Grenning Gallery

Through January 11

Small paintings from a variety of artists at the Grenning Gallery!

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Nina Yankowitz: In the Out/Out the In

On view through February 22

Don’t miss the paintings, sculptures, and textiles of Nina Yankowitz at The Parrish Art Museum! An artist-led tour will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Imagine–New Year–Opening Party

Through March 2

See an exciting kaleidoscope of color at the White Room Gallery’s winter exhibition opening Jan 2.

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

