Things to Do in the Hamptons New Year's Week, January 2-7, 2026
Get out in the Hamptons to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week and beyond, January 2-7, 2026.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Candlelight Fridays Live Music–Kind Pines Duo
Friday, January 2, 4 p.m.
Enjoy the sounds of the Kind Pines Duo while checking out specialty cocktails, new wine and cider releases, and seasonal pairings in the cozy Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates! Reservations are highly recommended.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com/pages
Rum Punch Mafia at the North Sea Tavern
Friday, January 2, 9 p.m.
Enjoy your favorite reggae sounds while checking out the drinks and bites at North Sea Tavern!
1271 N. Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322, northseatavern.com
Karaoke! at the Stephen Talkhouse
Friday, January 2, 10 p.m.
Get ready to belt out your favorite tunes at Karaoke night at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $10.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
The Dog Watchers
Saturday, January 3, 8 p.m.
Hear your favorite hits from the ’60s and ‘70s, made famous by artists like The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, live at the Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $20.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
The Emmanuel Michael Trio
Sunday, January 4, 3 p.m.
Don’t miss the talented Emmanuel Michael Trio performing jazz and blues at the Sagaponack Farm Distillery! Proceeds will go to support the free summer programs at Duck Creek Arts Center.
359 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-604-8464, duckcreekarts.org
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
New Year’s Walk at Big Reed Pond Trail
Saturday, January 3, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a brisk winter walk through Big Reed Woods in Montauk County Park! You’ll learn about native trees and their winter characteristics. The program is free, but reservations are required.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9375, sofo.org
Full Wolf Moon Hike
Saturday, January 3, 5 p.m.
Don’t miss the first full moon of the year with SoFo and Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt. Finish up your leisurely-paced, one-hour hike with light refreshments and new friends. Meet in the SoFo museum parking lot.
377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-239, sofo.org
Wildlife Hikers Club
Thursday, January 8, 9:45 a.m.
Join the Hampton Bays Library at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge to enjoy a brisk walk, make new friends, and enjoy the natural beauty of the trails. The event is weather-dependent. Meet in the parking lot of the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Igloos by the Sea
Through April 6
Head to Gurney’s to enjoy cozy dining in a heated igloo overlooking the sea! Seasonal bites, cocktails, cozy decor, activities, and entertainment are part of the fun. Seatings are available daily at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
A Sound Bath to Welcome the New Year
Friday, January 2, 11 a.m.
Stop by The Church in Sag Harbor to enjoy meditation through a fascinating array of sounds, including crystal bowls, symphonic gongs, and Himalayan bells. You must bring your own yoga mat, cushions, and/or blankets. Tickets are $25. Members are $20.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
A Glowing Shabbat
Friday, January 2, 4 p.m.
Celebrate the New Year with glowing Shabbat candles, a buffet dinner, singing, children’s activities, and more with Chabad of the Hamptons!
13 Wood Road, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com
Tap Class for Seniors
Monday, January 5, noon
Learn about musicality, timing, and balance through tap dancing with Mary Castro at the Rogers Memorial Library! This is the first class in a series. Registration and a $5 fee are required.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Almond Artists & Writers Presents Claire Watson
Monday, January 5, 6 p.m.
Enjoy a conversation with painter Claire Watson, artist-in-residence at the Watermill Center in 2020, at Almond in Bridgehampton! Your $55 ticket includes a three-course family-style dinner and one glass of wine or draft beer.
1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com
DIY with Donna–Sock Snowmen
Wednesday, January 7, 1 p.m.
Learn to turn upcycled socks into snowmen with the Hampton Bays Library! Registration is required as space is limited. You must be 18 or up to attend this event.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Mediterranean Dinner with Chef Naela
Wednesday, January 7, 6 p.m.
Join Chef Naela for a cooking class and dinner at the Quogue Library! The menu includes grape leaves stuffed with rice, sauteed veggies in a tzatziki sauce, a Middle Eastern salad, and date cookies. Registration and $15 fee.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Calissa Chalet
Enjoy an apres-ski-inspired lounge at Calissa, complete with hot toddies, mulled wine, and fondue, all winter long! A lavish family-style menu is available for groups of six or more.
1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
Longhouse Illuminated
Through January 3
Don’t miss your last weekend to see the illuminated sculptures after dark at Longhouse Reserve! You’ll enjoy glowing sculptures, lit paths, a holiday market, crafts, and more. Reserve spot online.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org
Impressions Transferred: Lasting Legacies of Robert Rauschenberg
Through January 4
Don’t miss the last weekend to check out works by Robert Rauschenberg in Guild Hall’s permanent collection. The artist is known for mixing painting, sculpture, collage, photography, and printmaking.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org
Unfolding
Through January 4
Don’t miss the final weekend of photography by Christina Tow at the Southampton Cultural Center!
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 917-855-4828, scc-arts.org
GEMS of the Grenning Gallery
Through January 11
Small paintings from a variety of artists at the Grenning Gallery!
26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com
Nina Yankowitz: In the Out/Out the In
On view through February 22
Don’t miss the paintings, sculptures, and textiles of Nina Yankowitz at The Parrish Art Museum! An artist-led tour will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Imagine–New Year–Opening Party
Through March 2
See an exciting kaleidoscope of color at the White Room Gallery’s winter exhibition opening Jan 2.
3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.