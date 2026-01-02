Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, January 2-8, 2026

Even in the dead of winter, the North Fork vineyards are open for business.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, January 2-8, 2026.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Friday Night Music Ft. Danny Palladino

Friday, January 2, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of singer/guitarist and cover musician Danny Palladino while checking out your favorite reds and whites in the tasting room of Surhu/Lieb Cellars!

1305 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

Jerry McKeveny at Pindar

Saturday, January 3, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this singer/songwriter at Pindar and bites and sips in the tasting room!

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Live Music with Matt Taylor

Saturday, January 3, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss singer, songwriter, and cover artist Matt Taylor in the Tasting Room at Bedell Cellars.

45470 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-3537, bedellcellars.com

Live Music with Christiaan Padavan

Sunday, January 4, 2 p.m.

Enjoy fabulous live music with this former American Idol contestant at Twin Forks Brewery!

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Saturday Nights at Custer Observatory

Saturday, January 3, 7 p.m.

Head to Custer Observatory every Saturday night between 7 p.m. and midnight. where you’ll enjoy telescopes, guided tours of the night sky, and seasonal events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Riverhead Indoor Farmer’s Market

Friday, January 3, 10 a.m.

Find delightful gifts and novelties from local vendors every Friday at Twin Forks Brewery in Riverhead!

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Adult Skate

Wednesday, January 7, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a skating session for adults ages 18 and over at the Greenport American Legion! Rent skates or bring your own. Your $10 admission fee includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Hula & Polynesian Dance

Thursday, January 8, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss the first in a series of 8 Thursday classes in which you’ll learn about the graceful movements of hula and Polynesian dance! This class is beginner-friendly and open to all ages. Registration and a $56 fee are required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

A Group Show by Good Ground Artists

Through January 31

Enjoy works from an eclectic group of local artists in the gallery at the Mattituck-Laurel Library! An artist’s reception will be held on Sunday, January 11, at 1 p.m.

13900 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-498-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.