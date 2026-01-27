Dan Talks with Tommy John Schiavoni, New York State Assembly Member 1st District

Meet Tommy John Schiavoni

Episode 263: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Tommy John Schiavoni is the New York State Assembly member for the 1st District, representing the East End of Long Island. Elected in 2024, he is a former educator and lifelong local with deep roots in Sag Harbor, bringing decades of teaching and municipal service.

