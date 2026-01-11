Vincent 'Vinnie G' Gaudioso of Maxx Home and Estate Management: Mastering the Art of Peace of Mind

Vincent “Vinnie G” Gaudioso.

Vincent “Vinnie G” Gaudioso, has found his dream job, and fell into the business he created by accident. Gaudioso, who is a home and estate concierge, owns Maxx Home and Estate Management, which has clients in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and the Hamptons.

“I started in real estate and sold a home in Boca [Raton],” Gaudioso said. “The property was purchased sight unseen and the owners were having tons of boxes with personal items shipped to the home,” he remembers. It was two days before they were set to arrive and he could not show the home for the first time with over 100 boxes, all sizes, sitting in the living room as soon as you walked into the front door. He decided to put together a small team to do what seemed to be the impossible.

“We opened every box, organized every item and started on this two-day journey,” Gaudioso says. The washing machine, dishwasher and iron were on work overload. Ironed sheets and full beds made for five bedrooms, towels organized and folded throughout the house. All toiletries, dishes, silverware, et cetera were cleaned and organized into what he thought was the perfect location for each. On and on with too much to mention, but to this day, they still have everything in exactly the same spot where he put it. “I guess I have a knack for this sort of thing. It takes a real eye for detail to make this happen.”

Gaudioso says that having OCD is an advantage in his line of work. He quickly evolved from a house sitter to a concierge who handles everything from A to Z.

“It has grown into a full-time, 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job,” Gaudioso says of the company that has him traveling between Florida and New York.

“I often know more about their home than they do, which helps in my job,” explains Gaudioso, who adds that many of his clients have multiple homes and trust him to keep everything running smoothly.

When asked if he has celebrity clients, he quickly changed the subject, which makes one believe he might. He says the majority of his clients are very private and he receives most of them through referrals, and his ability to protect clients’ privacy is one of the reasons he is so successful.

“What I sell is peace of mind more than anything else,” he explains. “They want the peace of mind that things will be done and be done perfect. They also trust my discretion.”

Gaudioso came by his entrepreneurial ways naturally. His mother owned an at-home clothing alteration business. His father was a business man in finance for 40 years. He is the eldest of three, with his two younger sisters being his best friends and confidantes.

“There is a small handful of people who made me the person I am today,” Gaudioso said. “One of the things I learned is that if you want something ‘Go for it!’ Don’t let anyone or anything tell you, you can’t. Follow your dreams. Stay on the path. Nothing comes easy. You have to stay persistent.”

Maxx is named after the 10 year-old son, Max, he shares with wife, Tara. The two met while he was living in New York City and the family moved to Florida in 2019.

Maxx is more than a home sitting company. They arrange transport for automobiles, deal with vendors, handle maintenance contracts. In short, whatever the client wants, they can handle. Gaudioso says they’ve yet to receive a request he can’t handle.

“I have a large network or friends, acquaintances and vendors, which you have to have in this business,” he explains. “Things get thrown at you last minute. You have to trust the people you work with in order to make thing work. But, the most important part of my job is earning and maintaining my client’s trust.

On an average day, he could act as a project manager, be at construction sites or book a private plane for a client. While most of his clients are residential, he also has businesses and commercial spaces.

Gaudioso says he has gotten the response, “You want it when?” regarding some requests, but he has yet to receive a request he couldn’t fulfill. A couple of those include transporting six luxury automobiles across country with two days’ notice. Even more valuable, was the transportation of four-legged family members.

“We have someone who does that and charges between $1,500 and $2,500,” Gaudioso explains. “For my clients, it is not the cost. It is the peace of mind knowing it will be done, and done with care.”

He says growing a successful business, any successful business, is about life lessons, learning from your mistakes and the friends and acquaintances you make along the way.

“My clients appreciate the 100 times I’ve gotten things right, but they’ll remember the one time when I didn’t,” says Gaudioso, who, so far, says he has always delivered. It is where the extensive network comes in.

“It is not just about the money,” he says. “If I see something that needs to be put right, I am not going to rest until it is right. I take extensive notes. And, while someone is interviewing me, I’m interviewing them. Forget about the ABCs, I’m doing the whole alphabet. It may sound easy, but this is not a job that everyone can do.

When asked which show was more like his life: Billions or Succession?

“Neither, I’m more like Ari, the agent on Entourage, Gaudioso said with a laugh. “a little bit of his personality, but it’s how he has the ability to get things done.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.