Warm Plates, Winter Spirits: What’s Cooking & Pouring on the East End

The holidays may be over, but the fun continues on the East End food scene.

Winter on the East End comes with its own kind of magic, especially when it’s paired with great food, thoughtfully crafted drinks and cozy places to gather. From distilleries and breweries to beloved local restaurants, here’s what’s cooking — and pouring — around town right now.

Montauk Distilling Co. spirits are born from the finest locally-sourced ingredients, each selected for their purity and flavor. Nestled in the heart of Montauk, their distillery combines time-honored distilling techniques with innovative processes to create spirits that are both classic and contemporary. With a commitment to sustainability, they strive to maintain a balance with the beautiful coastal environment, ensuring that their practices are as responsible as they are refined. Every spirit they bottle is steeped in the legacy of the land, crafted exclusively from ingredients grown within the state’s borders. Can’t get out to Montauk? Away from the East End? Head to their website where you can purchase your favorite spirits and they’ll ship them right to you! Happy sipping!

Captain Jack’s invites you in for weekly specials! Tuesday is BBQ night with everything bbq you could want like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, chicken and all of your favorite sides. Everything is slow-smoked in house, something you won’t want to miss! Fish Fry Wednesdays feature golden fried baskets of your seafood favorites from flounder to shrimp, scallops to clams and more all served with their signature old bay fries and house-made tartar sauce. Thursday night is lobster night with 1 ¼ lb. local lobsters steamed up alongside clams, shrimp, local corn & potatoes. If you’re joining them for the weekend, chef’s specials are available Friday through Sunday highlighting amazing local produce and seafood. Plus, all of the chef’s specials are never the same, but always delicious! So don’t miss out on a weekend-exclusive tasty meal. Check out their website for menus and to book your reservations!

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. has happenings throughout the week to break up the winter blues! Join them for live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons while you sip with upcoming bands performing such as the Eagle River Band and Alien Surf Dogs. Join them on Wednesdays for music bingo, as well as Trivia on Thursdays beginning at 6 p.m. While you’re enjoying some brews and the happenings they have taking place, grab some food from their restaurant with classic eats like a big pretzel, chicken wings, chips and dips, salads, sandwiches, tacos, chicken tendies, Southern Style Fluke Fry and a variety of sides to go along with your choice. Bringing the whole family with you? A special kids menu is available as well! Head to their website for the full calendar of happenings and to check out their menus of beer and food.

Did you know?

Beginning January 17, Pindar Vineyards will be hosting a special series of behind-the-scenes Barrel tasting events! Experience a tour of their production facility and see where their wines are made with tastings directly from the barrel. Following your tour, a private tasting will be open for you and your group in their tasting room! This opportunity will be offered on Saturdays from January 17 through 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. Reservations are required and there is limited availability for each date. For more information and to book your spot, visit their website!

Bits & Bites:

Bistro Ete is offering a winter three-course prix fixe for $48! Join them on Thursdays and on Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m. to indulge in this delicious meal without breaking the bank.

Unwind with specially priced cocktails, wine, beer and botana bites at El Verano’s happy hour! Available daily from 4 to 7 p.m., join them for the perfect golden-hour stop no matter if you’re easing into the evening or kicking it off. Cheers!

Candlelight Fridays continue at Wolffer Estate Vineyards in the tasting room on Friday, January 9 at 4 p.m.! Their refreshed menu offers seasonal pairings, wines and cider, as well as specialty cocktails for the season. Additionally, live music will accompany your evening by Candyshop Unplugged! Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Birdie’s Ale House offers Happy Hour from Monday to Friday with $7 specials until 7 p.m.! Join them for $7 drafts, $7 wines, $7 well drinks and $7 specialty cocktails. Cheers!

Food Quote: “One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” – Luciano Pavarotti