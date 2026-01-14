Water Mill Senior Pronounced Dead After Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after an 82-year-old Water Mill man was pronounced dead following a motor vehicle crash in Islandia on Wednesday, January 14.

Vincent Armusewicz was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Colorado on Express Drive North, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree at noon. Detectives believe he may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

Armusewicz was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.