Eat Your Heart Out at These 5 Hamptons Eateries This Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with paella at R.AIRE (Wordhampton)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it is time to make reservations for a romantic night out at one of the many top-tier restaurants in the Hamptons. Here’s a look at what some of the region’s eateries have on the menu for the occasion.

Eat Out in the Hamptons for Valentine’s Day

ALMOND

The Bridgehampton mainstay will offer “Shades of Red,” a la carte specials billed as “super sexy” for Valentine’s Day guests available on Saturday, Feb. 14 only, with the full a la carte menu available.

Featured offerings include home-cured venison bresaola, smoked beet and ricotta ravioli, lobster thermidor for two, rack of lamb masala, and lingonberry jelly donuts for two.

Reservations are encouraged.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

FRESNO

Celebrate a Saturday night date night this Valentine’s Day with a la carte specials that will be available all weekend beginning Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15 to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Start with the Two Hearts freezer martini for two or a half a bottle of Billecart Salmon, Brut Rosé Champagne before moving on to the main course.

Warm up with the chef’s spicy crab bisque with crab-corn salsa chili oil, diver sea scallop crudo with

Fresno pepper, cucumber, radish, Amarillo pepper or Fresno duck paella confit, pork belly, shrimp, mussels, saffron risotto.

Rounding out the options are the roasted local monkfish with shrimp and chorizo stuffing, homemade potato gnocchi, mushroom-saffron beurre blanc, or the grilled 16-ounce veal chop with truffle-artichoke gratin, haricot verts, and bordelaise.

11 Fresno Place, East Hampton, 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

IVY ON MAIN

A corner restaurant has never looked as good as this hideaway. With marble furnishings, green velvet booths, and tan and gold touches throughout, you and your honey won’t believe you’re on Long Island anymore.

Start your memorable meal with spicy salmon Tartare or Wagyu beef tartare (bonus points if you order both). You’ll feel happy as a clam after sampling a half dozen of happy oysters harvested from Great Peconic Bay.

A food you won’t find anywhere else is Ivy’s French onion gnocchi. We won’t take it personally if the pan-seared scallops or dry-aged duck breast calls your name — just don’t forget to order the house-made flourless chocolate cake for dessert.

103 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-0795, ivywesthamptonbeach.com

NICK & TONI’S

The Valentine’s Day specials at this romantic restaurant will be available Friday through Sunday to put you and your significant other in the mood for love.

Start with the yellowfin tuna crudo with pickled cucumber, crispy shallot and saba.

Also on the menu is house-made pappardelle with foie gras crema, wild mushrooms, and black winter truffles.

Warm up with the wood-grilled rack of New Zealand lamb accompanied by cauliflower puree, roasted baby vegetables in a sour cherry reduction.

Cap the evening with the chocolate sable with pistachio ganache, chocolate mousse, Sicilian pistachio and berries.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

R.AIRE

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid is serving up a special prix fixe menu featuring complimentary amuse bouche of duck-fat-smoked potato pavé with caviar and tomato tartare, followed by starter selections like winter salad, organic crispy artichokes, sea bass crudo, wild-caught local red shrimp a la plancha, or pincho moruno.

Main course selections include seafood casole, wild-caught Spanish codfish, mushroom fideuà, and more. Offerings begin with a (with the option to add pork skirt steak), grilled duck breast, land & sea paella for two, or a New York strip steak au poivre.

Finish on a sweet note with passion fruit flan, chocolate & hazelnut mousse cake, or tarta de Santiago.

259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-728-4184, hamptonmaid.com/raire