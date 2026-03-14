If you’re looking for an excuse to dine out this month, East End restaurants have you covered. From festive St. Patrick’s Day fare to a lively paella celebration and a few new restaurant updates, here’s what’s happening around the East End.

Rowdy Hall will be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17 with a special two-course prix fixe menu for $35. You can choose to enjoy an appetizer and entree, or an entree and dessert for your two courses, with the option to add on the dessert to enjoy all three courses for an additional price. Your appetizer will be potato leek soup, followed by entree choices of corned beef & cabbage served with Irish soda bread, or bangers & mash, with a dessert of chocolate Guinness cheesecake with Guinness chocolate fudge. The Amagansett restaurant is keeping the party going with Three Beers Strong drink specials being offered at the bar and in the dining room from March 17 to 31. Sip on Guinness, Smithwick’s or Harp Imperial pints for $6.50, half pints for $3.25, as well as pitchers of Smithwick’s or Harp Imperial for $18, $5 off all Irish whiskey shots, and a shot of Jameson & a pint of Guinness for $12! Sláinte!

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid will host a Paella Day Celebration Dinner on Friday, March 27 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. A four-course dinner celebrating paella, a dish at the heart of Spanish culinary tradition, will be served alongside live music by Vito Genna and flamenco dancing by Juana Cala, because National Paella Day deserves more than just a dinner, it deserves a little flair! Dinner will be served throughout the evening, and the live music and dancing will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can expect to begin your meal with a Caesar salad followed by family style tapas of jamon + pan tumaca, shishito peppers and chicken pintxo moruno. For the paella, you will have a choice of two of the following: seafood (calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams), meat (chicken, pork, chorizo) or greens (mushrooms, fennel, green beans). Finally, seal the evening with a dessert of churros with chocolate sauce. This special evening is available at $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and you can book your spots by visiting the R.AIRE website.

Did you know?

Sag Harbor’s Vin Sur Vingt space will be become Miracle, a refined new restaurant committed to serving the East End’s year-rounders and visitors alike for both lunch and dinner. Michael Nolan, owner of Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton, is a lifelong local and third-generation Sag Harbor resident who is looking forward to bringing this new concept to the community that shaped who he is. The restaurant is set to present a polished interpretation of blending modern American cuisine and thoughtful innovation to feature a curated selection of elevated classics with seasonal ingredients. The menu has been crafted by acclaimed chef Jesus Gonzales, the respected culinary talent behind Fresno. Nolan’s partner in life and in the new venture, Helen Gifford, will head the design of Miracle and lean into intimate, layered spaces that prioritize elevated comfort. Needless to say, this is a restaurant to be excited about, and I will be booking my table for the opening weekend which is supposedly in early May.

Bits & Bites:

Join Captain Jack’s for Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Savor dishes like Jack’s Avocado toast, a B.E.C. (but arguably better), Nutella French toast, a captain’s breakfast or a breakfast burrito! You can also build your own omelet with two fillings and a cheese served with breakfast potatoes. For dish descriptions and reservations, head to their website.

Bridgehampton’s Loaves & Fishes Cookshop is closing! The store offers top of the line kitchenware and homeware, precisely hand-selected tools and more. Everything must go, including fixtures, and everything is 50% off. They are no longer purchasing inventory, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. Get there before it’s too late!

Sagtown Coffee in Sag Harbor now has a late-night concept, Sagtown Après! Stop in Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. for a laid-back evening filled with wine, beer and small plates. Menus and more information can be found on their website.

The Nick & Toni’s #WineWednesday Workshops continue this month. Classes are open to all levels of wine enthusiasts and offer certification level seminars designed around themed tasting flights. Tickets are $40 per week in advance and reservations are required, where dining room space is limited. Secure your spot by calling the restaurant directly at (631) 324-3550 after 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Cheers!

Food Quote: “Only Irish coffee provides in a single glass all four essential food groups: alcohol, caffeine, sugar and fat.” – Alex Levin