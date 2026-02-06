EHP Resort & Marina x Dan’s Light Up the Night: A Bastille Day Celebration Sí Sí Restaurant, East Hampton | July 11

Your favorite Bastille Day tradition is back- and this year marks a major milestone. Light Up the Night celebrates its fifth anniversary, returning bigger, bolder, and more elevated than ever as EHP Resort & Marina officially welcomes Dan’s Taste as a partner for this iconic summer celebration.

Set against the Three Mile Harbor, the evening unfolds across EHP’s picturesque waterfront at the stylish Sí Sí Restaurant. Guests will sip expertly crafted cocktails, indulge in curated East End culinary bites, and dance along to a high-energy soundtrack that keeps the evening buzzing from start to finish.

As night falls, the harbor becomes the star of the show with a breathtaking Bastille Day fireworks display- a signature moment that has made Light Up the Night one of the East End’s most anticipated summer experiences for five years running.

For those looking to celebrate in ultimate style, limited Lux VIP beach daybeds and terrace tables offer private seating, premium bottle service, and front-row views of both the waterfront and fireworks, creating an unforgettable way to experience the evening. Gold and Platinum VIP guests enjoy an exclusive early-entry soirée from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by full party access until 10 p.m., while Silver admission provides entry from 7 to 10 p.m. for the main celebration..

This year’s celebration will spotlight a curated lineup of standout culinary talent, beverage partners, and lifestyle brands, with full participants to be announced soon.

Tickets are now available at DansTaste.com, with limited-time Tier 1 pricing including the exclusive Dan’s Taste Card, which unlocks benefits at East End restaurants, vineyards, and experiences.