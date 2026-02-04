Lil Reznicek Debuts Her First Dan's Papers Cover Art

February 6, 2026 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Lil Reznicek

This week, painter Lil Reznicek makes her Dan’s Papers cover debut, an accomplishment years in the making. Here, Reznicek discusses her inspiring visits to the East End, her painting technique and some current and upcoming exhibitions where fans can enjoy her work in-person.

Meet Lil Reznicek

Tell me about this painting. Where is it and what inspired you to paint it?

The painting was inspired by my long walks along the shorelines in East Hampton. Those walks were like meditations, quiet moments of embracing nature. I painted a series of shells (treasures from the sea) which have been on display throughout Long Island.

Since this is your first cover, can you tell us a bit about your background?

Art has been a part of who I am from a very young age. I have a BFA in art and a MS degree in special education. I worked as a teacher for 28 years. I also volunteered as an art instructor at an assisted living community and worked as a recreational therapist in a nursing home, and group home for children and young adults.

You submitted a series of paintings of the East End. What is your connection to the area, and what is it about the Hamptons, Sag Harbor and East Hampton that brings you to paint them?

I had close friends who lived in Sag Harbor and East Hampton, every weekend for years I went to stay with them. They knew the land and took me to many special places. I took hundreds of photos and used them to inspire my paintings. There is a magical quality on the East End, which I truly love.

Talk to us about your technique and materials.

I paint mostly oil on canvas. I like the translucent quality of glazing. My style is realistic, however at times I will incorporate a surreal quality.

Any recent shows or projects in the works or underway right now?

Currently I have a show, Monet’s Gardens & Beyond, at the South Ocean Gallery in Freeport till March 20. The artist reception is March 1. I will be displaying Bay Houses at the Sandel Center in Rockville Centre in April. The Oceanside Library will be displaying Seascapes in September, and in November, I will be displaying landscapes at the Rockville Centre Library.

Besides the new shows, where else can people find your work, either online or in-person?

Visit my website lilart4u.com.

Do you have anything to add?

Being selected for the cover of Dan’s Papers was on my bucket list. Thank-you for the opportunity to check it off.