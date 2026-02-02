Get Your Cowboy On at NoFo Country Outfitters in Mattituck

Boots for sale at NoFo Country Outfitters.

Beronica and Josselin Rodriguez are embracing the North Fork for what it is: the country.

NoFo Country Outfitters has opened a new retail store in Mattituck, bringing workwear, boots and country lifestyle apparel to the North Fork and expanding local access to durable gear for rural families and outdoor enthusiasts.

The store, which opened in 2025, is located across the street from Love Lane. It offers customers the ability to shop for work and outdoor essentials close to home, rather than traveling off the East End.

NoFo Country Outfitters was founded by mother-and-daughter duo Beronica Rodriguez and Josselin Rodriguez. Beronica Rodriguez, originally from Palencia, Guatemala, later settled in Southold and said she found a sense of home in the North Fork’s rural landscape and work ethic, which reminded her of the values she grew up with.

“We wanted to create a place where folks feel welcomed the moment they walk in. Our goal is to bring that classic country feel, representation and quality craftsmanship back locally,” Beronica Rodriguez said. “From hardworking ranch hands to folks who just love the country lifestyle, everyone’s welcome to swing by, tip your hat, and find a pair that fits you just right.”

The business was created to support and celebrate rural culture while welcoming customers from a wide range of backgrounds who share an appreciation for country life. The store carries a curated selection of apparel and gear suited for outdoor recreation, work environments and everyday wear, including workwear, boots, handcrafted belts and classic western-style hats.

Store staff provide personal guidance to help customers find gear and clothing that fit their needs and lifestyle. The outfitter emphasizes knowledgeable service alongside products from established brands.

Key offerings include workwear, boots and apparel, outdoor gear for recreational use, country lifestyle clothing for everyday wear, and customer assistance from staff with firsthand experience in rural settings.

The store released a promotional video in november.

NoFo Country Outfitters is located at 2900 Main Road, Mattituck and can be reached at 631-660-7453 or josselinrodriguez1211@gmail.com.