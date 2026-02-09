Dan Rattiner Talks with Lee Minetree, Top Ranked East End Real Estate Broker
1 minute 02/09/2026
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Lee Minetree
Episode 264: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Lee Minetree, a top ranked East End real estate broker with 25 years of experience in both commercial and residential properties from Riverhead to Montauk. Minetree is a lifelong local with deep community roots.