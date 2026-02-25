Dan Rattiner Talks with William Manger Jr., Southampton Village Mayor
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet William Manger Jr.
Episode 265: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with William Manger Jr., the mayor of Southampton Village, serving since January 2024. He previously worked in finance and held senior leadership roles at the U.S. Small Business Administration, including Chief of Staff during the rollout of the federal Paycheck Protection Program