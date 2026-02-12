Jill Zarin Fired from Real Housewives of NYC's 'The Golden Life'

They’re back! Hamptonites Ramona Singer (Southampton), Luann de Lesseps (Sag Harbor), and Kelly Bensimon (Hamptons-based real estate broker and former East Hampton resident) are officially returning to reality TV. The former Real Housewives of New York City stars have struck a deal with the E! Network to star in a new reality series, The Golden Life, alongside another longtime former castmate, Sonja Morgan.

The women, whose Bravo-era antics helped define the franchise, have signed on for a 10-episode run. The twist this time: While their roots are firmly in New York — and the Hamptons — cameras will follow them to Palm Beach, Fla., where filming is expected to kick off this spring.

Hamptons resident Jill Zarin, who was also slated to join the series, was fired this week after she engaged in what Variety called ‘a racist Bad Bunny tirade.” In the video, which she posted and then quickly deleted after Bad Bunny’s performance on Super Bowl Sunday, Variety reports that she said, “We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever. It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” adding it was “inappropriate” for the Puerto Rican star to be grabbing his crotch in front of kids. She also complained that his show “looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing,” despite Lady Gaga being featured prominently, along with other whites.

Zarin went on to note, “I think it was a political statement, and I’m not taking a side one way or the other,” adding, “I think it was an ICE thing.”

While Zarin quickly took down the video after she posted it, likely realizing the fallout that it would bring, she was too late. Content creator Gibson Jones captured the video and posted it in full.