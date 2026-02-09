Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make an Origen Vodka Elderberry Mule
Craft a cocktail at home with this tasty Elderberry Mule featuring Origen Vodka, tart, juicy, and bursting with elderberry goodness! Pick up Origen Vodka locally at Amagansett Wine, Wainscott Wine, Churchill Wine or Sag Harbor Liquors.
Elderberry Mule
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Origen Vodka
0.5 oz Elderberry syrup
0.5 oz Fresh lime juice
Ginger beer
Lime wedge & fresh mint for garnish
Instructions:
Build in a copper mug over ice, top with ginger beer, stir, and garnish.
Fruity, fizzy and perfect!