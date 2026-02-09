Featured Stories

Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make an Origen Vodka Elderberry Mule

By
1 minute 02/09/2026
Origen Vodka Elderberry Mule
Origen Vodka Elderberry Mule.

Craft a cocktail at home with this tasty Elderberry Mule featuring Origen Vodka, tart, juicy, and bursting with elderberry goodness! Pick up Origen Vodka locally at Amagansett Wine, Wainscott Wine, Churchill Wine or Sag Harbor Liquors.

Elderberry Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Origen Vodka
0.5 oz Elderberry syrup
0.5 oz Fresh lime juice
Ginger beer
Lime wedge & fresh mint for garnish

Instructions:

Build in a copper mug over ice, top with ginger beer, stir, and garnish.

Fruity, fizzy and perfect!

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events