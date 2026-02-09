Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make an Origen Vodka Elderberry Mule

Craft a cocktail at home with this tasty Elderberry Mule featuring Origen Vodka, tart, juicy, and bursting with elderberry goodness! Pick up Origen Vodka locally at Amagansett Wine, Wainscott Wine, Churchill Wine or Sag Harbor Liquors.

Elderberry Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Origen Vodka

0.5 oz Elderberry syrup

0.5 oz Fresh lime juice

Ginger beer

Lime wedge & fresh mint for garnish

Instructions:

Build in a copper mug over ice, top with ginger beer, stir, and garnish.

Fruity, fizzy and perfect!