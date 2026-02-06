Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, February 7-12, 2026

Many glasses of award-winning wines have been raised in the Bedell Cellars tasting room, Photo: Chris Foster

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, February 7-12, 2026.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Live Music with Frank Palmieri

Saturday, February 7, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss live music from Frank Palmieri while sipping on your favorite reds and whites at Bedell Cellars!

45470 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Commotion

Saturday, February 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival live at The Suffolk! Tickets start at $25.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Paris Ray at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, February 8, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the soothing sounds of singer/songwriter and former television star Paris Ray while checking out the sips and bites in the Tasting Room at Jason’s Vineyard!

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-283-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Soprano Taylor Burgess Performs “Winter Moon”

Sunday, February 8, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss soprano Taylor Burgess, straight from the stage of Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera, performing a tribute to the poets and writers of the Harlem Renaissance at the Jamesport Meeting House! Tickets are $20.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Walking Tour of Dike System

Tuesday, February 10, 2 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library at the Salt Air Farm in Cutchogue to walk the longest dike system on the East End, created in the 1940s. Learn how it works from farmers Dan and Prudence Heston. Meet at the farm, and dress appropriately for a 2.5-mile hike.

1535 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Super Bowl Snacks Pairing

Saturday and Sunday, February 7 and 8, noon

Head to Sparkling Pointe to enjoy four sparkling wines paired with your favorite Super Bowl snacks, including Caviar-topped Pigs in a Blanket, Charcuterie Chips, and Corn Fritters. Tickets are $40 and $35 for Wine Club members.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Winter Artisan Fair

Sunday, February 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy handmade items, specialty foods, home goods, crafts, and more in the historic Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm! Admission is free.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Kitten Yoga

Sunday, February 8, 10 a.m.

Head to Twin Forks Brewery to enjoy yoga, meet adorable kittens, and support local pet rescue! Tickets are $35.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza with Rob Scott

Tuesday, February 10, 2 p.m.

Make a chocolate chip cookie pizza for Valentine’s Day with Chef Rob Scott at Riverhead Library! Registration and $5 fee required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Adult Skate

Wednesday, February 11, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a skating session for adults ages 18 and over at the Greenport American Legion! Rent skates or bring your own. Your $10 admission fee includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Cabernet & Kisses

Through February 28

Head to Pindar Vineyard for a complimentary taste of the 2015 Cabernet Port and a piece of chocolate with every paid tasting flight through the end of February.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

In Motion: 2026 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members Show

On view through March 7

Don’t miss this exhibition celebrating movement as energy, rhythm, travel, or emotion as you view the works of members at East End Arts! Mini members, ages 5-12, will also display their work in a dedicated gallery space.

113 E. Main Street & 11 W. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.