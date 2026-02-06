The Halsey McKay Gallery Hosts ARF Hamptons

ARF Volunteer Stav Georgallis with an adoption puppy Lisa Tamburini Artist Marcus Glittiris with ARF volunteer Joann Lobasso Lisa Tamburini Artist Mark Golden Lisa Tamburini Artist Miles Partington Lisa Tamburini Artist Norm Paris Lisa Tamburini Artist Ryan Zwick with Opal Lisa Tamburini Jamie Berger, ARF Marketing Director with ARF volunteers and adoptable dogs Lisa Tamburini Volunteer Terri with dog for adoption Lisa Tamburini

The Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton hosted a three day Silent Auction Fundraising and Adoption Event benefiting ARF Hamptons from January 30th through February 1st. The exhibition featured works by 45 participating artists and supported ARF’s mission to rescue and rehome animals in need. Bidding opened on January 30th in the gallery and online via Artsy, with a Buy It Now retail option available. ARF Hamptons brought adoptable dogs to the gallery each day.