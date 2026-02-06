Event & Party Photos

The Halsey McKay Gallery Hosts ARF Hamptons

By
1 minute 02/06/2026
ARF Volunteer Stav Georgallis with an adoption puppy

ARF Volunteer Stav Georgallis with an adoption puppy

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Marcus Glittiris with ARF volunteer Joann Lobasso

Artist Marcus Glittiris with ARF volunteer Joann Lobasso

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Mark Golden

Artist Mark Golden

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Miles Partington

Artist Miles Partington

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Norm Paris

Artist Norm Paris

Lisa Tamburini
Artist Ryan Zwick with Opal

Artist Ryan Zwick with Opal

Lisa Tamburini
Jamie Berger, ARF Marketing Director with ARF volunteers and adoptable dogs

Jamie Berger, ARF Marketing Director with ARF volunteers and adoptable dogs

Lisa Tamburini
Volunteer Terri with dog for adoption

Volunteer Terri with dog for adoption

Lisa Tamburini

The Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton hosted a three day Silent Auction Fundraising and Adoption Event benefiting ARF Hamptons from January 30th through February 1st. The exhibition featured works by 45 participating artists and supported ARF’s mission to rescue and rehome animals in need. Bidding opened on January 30th in the gallery and online via Artsy, with a Buy It Now retail option available. ARF Hamptons brought adoptable dogs to the gallery each day.

