The Halsey McKay Gallery Hosts ARF Hamptons
1 minute 02/06/2026
ARF Volunteer Stav Georgallis with an adoption puppy
Artist Marcus Glittiris with ARF volunteer Joann Lobasso
Artist Mark Golden
Artist Miles Partington
Artist Norm Paris
Artist Ryan Zwick with Opal
Jamie Berger, ARF Marketing Director with ARF volunteers and adoptable dogs
Volunteer Terri with dog for adoption
The Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton hosted a three day Silent Auction Fundraising and Adoption Event benefiting ARF Hamptons from January 30th through February 1st. The exhibition featured works by 45 participating artists and supported ARF’s mission to rescue and rehome animals in need. Bidding opened on January 30th in the gallery and online via Artsy, with a Buy It Now retail option available. ARF Hamptons brought adoptable dogs to the gallery each day.