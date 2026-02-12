The PocketBook Debuts Third Edition

Surej and Sheila Kalathil, Sheree Smith Tyler Benson Photography Natalie and Ashley Smith, Editor-in-Chief of The PocketBook, and Lindsey Grant Tyler Benson Photography Liz Goldman, Julia Murphy, Zenia Mackey Tyler Benson Photography Jennifer Mabley, Austin Handler Tyler Benson Photography Dr. Kandace Kichler, Melani Morassutti Tyler Benson Photography Dr. Joseph and Cristina Sinacori Tyler Benson Photography Dr. Aba Boutros Tyler Benson Photography Danela Wenner, Jodi Laderberg Tyler Benson Photography

Socialites, business leaders, and community supporters gathered at The House Kitchen & Bar in West Palm Beach to celebrate the VIP launch of The PocketBook’s third edition. Editor-in-chief Ashley Lauren Smith unveiled the magazine’s ivory and maroon cover and presented guests with personal copies. Guests enjoyed cocktails on the terrace overlooking The Park golf course. The new edition spotlights notable destinations across Palm Beach County, including Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter.