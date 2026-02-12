The PocketBook Debuts Third Edition
Surej and Sheila Kalathil, Sheree Smith
Natalie and Ashley Smith, Editor-in-Chief of The PocketBook, and Lindsey Grant
Liz Goldman, Julia Murphy, Zenia Mackey
Jennifer Mabley, Austin Handler
Dr. Kandace Kichler, Melani Morassutti
Dr. Joseph and Cristina Sinacori
Dr. Aba Boutros
Danela Wenner, Jodi Laderberg
Socialites, business leaders, and community supporters gathered at The House Kitchen & Bar in West Palm Beach to celebrate the VIP launch of The PocketBook’s third edition. Editor-in-chief Ashley Lauren Smith unveiled the magazine’s ivory and maroon cover and presented guests with personal copies. Guests enjoyed cocktails on the terrace overlooking The Park golf course. The new edition spotlights notable destinations across Palm Beach County, including Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter.